2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Launch – Live

The 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 is being launched in India today. Apart from a BS6 engine the bike also gets ride-by-wire, riding modes, 5″ TFT display, Michelin Road 5 Tyres and much more.

Edit: The updated, 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched today at an ex-showroom price of INR 2.40 lakh. TVS’ flagship motorcycle gets a BS6 engine and many new features for that increase in retail price. The bike now features a BS6 motor which continues with its reverse-inclined layout. The DOHC, liquid-cooled engine with additional oil-cooling continues to crank out 34 PS and 27 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

However, the motor is controlled through a ride-by-wire throttle and is now mapped to 4 riding modes – Urban, Rain, Sport and Track, which can be toggled between on the fly through new switches on the handlebar. Toggling between the modes alters the engine’s fuel map and the ABS system’s behaviour. The bike also gets an assist and slipper clutch and a multi-information race computer, paired with the bikemaker’s SmartXonnect Bluetooth app. The instrument console is now a vertically laid out 5″ colour display which features Day and Night modes.

Another new introduction on the bike is Michelin Road 5 tyres which promise to offer superior grip around corners and in wet conditions. The feature list on the motorcycle continues to include Bi-LED projector headlights and TVS’ race-tuned fuel-injection which was introduced first on the recently launched RTR 4v BS6. Internal upgrades have made the bike better in terms of rideability, ride quality and reliability. The Apache RR 310 will be available in two colours – Racing Red and Titanium Black with new graphics, at select dealerships across the country.