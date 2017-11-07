Official Release: Hero MotoCorp Xpulse Concept Unveiled At EICMA 2017 in Milan

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the Xpulse Concept motorcycle as a world premier at the EICMA in Milan, Italy. An Adventure Concept bike, the Xpulse Concept provides a glimpse into Hero’s plans to expand further into higher engine capacity segments. The Company’s motorsport division, the Hero MotoSports Team Rally, also presented its plan for the upcoming Dakar Rally 2018, including its new motorcycle, which the pilots will ride at the Rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said that the Company has over the recent years, rapidly expanded its global footprint and is present in 35 countries, with manufacturing facilities in three countries.

He further added that the Adventure Concept motorcycle XPulse gives a directional guidance on the path that Hero is going to ride on in the future. Hero MotoCorp is creating such Concepts not just with the Indian user in mind, but also with a focus on the evolved global markets.

Check out the unveiling video of the new Hero MotoCorp XPulse Concept here:

Check out some more images of the new Hero MotoCorp XPulse Concept: