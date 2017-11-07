EICMA 2017 LIVE : New Hero MotoCorp XPulse Off-Road Motorcycle

Update: The design isn’t something extraordinary although the motorcycle, in the concept form, features LED headlight and auxiliary lamps. The dual-tone paint with a compass design on the fuel tank further enhance the aesthetics and add to the go-anywhere persona of the motorcycle. Check out the screenshots from the LIVE video below.

As you can also see, the motorcycle concept features luggage panniers and a windscreen which are aimed to make it long distance ready.

Hero MotoCorp remained tight-lipped about the performance numbers although the motorcycle is expected to have a displacement of 200-300cc.

Update: The Hero XPulse is a Concept motorcycle. We’re yet to hear any official details about the expected timeline for the production model.

After teasing its upcoming, off-road spec motorcycle, Hero MotoCorp is unveiling the new product at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show.

Check out the LIVE feed from the unveiling event below:

First LIVE video:

Second LIVE video:

Here are some more images from the LIVE video: