Official List of State & City Wise Jawa Motorcycle Dealerships – Maharashtra & Karnataka Get The Highest Number Of Outlets

Brand Jawa is back with a buzz and such is the level of excitement among fans, even a tiny billboard announcement gets people talking. However, the wait is almost over and an official list of dealerships is now out. Some of these will be operational, starting next month, while some will open their shutters in March 2019. For the uninitiated, three new motorcycles – The Jawa, Jawa 42 and the bobber styled Perak were launched in November 2018. All three are priced at INR 1.64 lakh, INR 1.55 lakh and INR 1.89 lakh, respectively. Below is a list of state and city wise dealerships.

State City Operational From Andhra Pradesh Anantapur (Rudrampet) December 2018 Mangalagiri Road December 2018 Kurnool December 2018 Rajamundhry March 2019 Ranigunj March 2019 Assam Tinsukia AT Road December 2018 Bihar Begusarai Sushil Nagar December 2018 Patna Pataliputra December 2018 Chattisgarh Raipur Ashram Road December 2018 Delhi NCR Jhandewalan December 2018 Gujranwala Town December 2018 Krishna Nagar December 2018 Tilak Nagar December 2018 Saket December 2018 Faridabad Neelam Chowk December 2018 Ghaziabad Meerut Road December 2018 Gurgaon Sector 14 IDC December 2018 Noida Sector 63 December 2018 Goa Panjim Dona Paula December 2018 Gujarat Ahmedabad Navrangpura December 2018 Anand – Near Indira Gandhi Statue December 2018 Rajkot – Kavadva Road December 2018 Surat – Udhana Magadalla Road December 2018 Vadodara – Near Akshar Chowk December 2018 Vapi – Gunjan Chowkadi December 2018 Haryana Ambala Baldev Nagar December 2018 Hisar Tayal Bagh Colony December 2018 Karnal Meera Ghati Road December 2018 Pinjore Kalka Road December 2018 Himachal Pradesh Kangra March 2019 Mandi Gutkar December 2018 Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Narwal By Pass December 2018 Srinagar March 2019 Jharkhand Jamshedpur Anugrah Nagar December 2018 Ranchi Ratu Road December 2018 Karnataka Bangalore – Near Natkalappa Circle- Basavangudi December 2018 Bangalore – Chinmaya Mission Hospital Rd, Indiranagar December 2018 Bangalore – Dr.Rajkumar Road, Rajaji Nagar December 2018 Bangalore – Near Forum Mall, Koramangala December 2018 Bangalore – Infantry Road, Mg Road December 2018 Belgaum March 2019 Bellary March 2019 Bijapur March 2019 Davangere P B Road December 2018 Gulbarga March 2019 Hassan BM Road December 2018 Hubli Gokul Road December 2018 Mangalore Balmatta December 2018 Mysore Sarawatipuram December 2018 Raichur March 2019 Shimoga March 2019 Kerala Alleppey Iron Bridge P.O. December 2018 Calicut Puthiyangadi P.O. December 2018 Cochin Edappally P.O. December 2018 Kannur South Bazar December 2018 Kollam Pallimukku December 2018 Thrissur Kuriachira December 2018 Trivandrum Neeramankara Junction December 2018 Madhya Pradesh Indore A.B Road December 2018 Jabalpur Madan Mahal December 2018 Maharashtra Ahmednagar Near Nagar Bus Stand December 2018 Aurangabad Jalna Road December 2018 Kolhapur December 2018 Mumbai – Chembur December 2018 Mumbai – Andheri December 2018 Mumbai – Vashi December 2018 Mumbai – Thane Near Viviana Mall December 2018 Mumbai – Bandra December 2018 Nagpur C A Road December 2018 Nanded December 2018 Nashik Near Einyat December 2018 Pune – Lane No 5, Koregaon Park December 2018 Pune – Chinchwad Station- PCMC December 2018 Pune – Near Café Coffee Day- Baner December 2018 Satara – Pune Kolhapur Highway December 2018 Solapur December 2018 Meghalaya Shillong March 2019 Mizoram Aizwal March 2019 Nagaland Imphal March 2019 Orissa Berhampur March 2019 Bhubaneswar Pahala December 2018 Rourkela March 2019 Puducherry Puducherry White Town December 2018 Punjab Amritsar Ranjeet Avenue December 2018 Bhatinda March 2019 Chandigarh Industrial Area, Phase- 1 December 2018 Jalandhar Lajpat Nagar December 2018 Ludhiana Dholewal Chawk December 2018 Rajasthan Ajmer March 2019 Jaipur Ajmer Road December 2018 Jodhpur Pratap Nagar Road December 2018 Kota Shrinathpuram December 2018 Udaipur Sector-6 December 2018 Tamil Nadu Chennai – Chromepet December 2018 Chennai – Adyar December 2018 Chennai – Nandanam- Mount Road December 2018 Chennai – Anna Nagar December 2018 Coimbatore – Avinashi Road December 2018 Madurai – Simmakkaal December 2018 Nagercoil – K.P. Road December 2018 Salem – Meyyanur December 2018 Tirunelveli – Trivandrum Road December 2018 Tirupur – Gandhi Nagar December 2018 Trichy – Cantontment December 2018 Vellore March 2019 Telangana Hyderabad – Gachibowli, Highteck City Road December 2018 Hyderabad – Banjara Hills, Road No. 12 December 2018 Hyderabad – Kukatpally December 2018 Tripura Agartala March 2019 Uttarakhand Dehradun Rajpur Road December 2018 Haldwani Rampur Road December 2018 Uttar Pradesh Agra Dev Nagar December 2018 Allahabad Civil Lines December 2018 Bareilly Model Town, Stadium Road December 2018 Gorakhpur Basharat Pur December 2018 Lucknow Kalyan Pur December 2018 Meerut Garh Road December 2018 Varanasi December 2018 West Bengal Asansol March 2019 Durgapur March 2019 Kolkata Howrah December 2018 North Kolkata December 2018 Siliguri Burdwan Road December 2018