VIDEO: Walkaround of the New Jawa Perak, to Be Launched Soon at INR 1.89 L

Today we witnessed the re-launch of a brand that has been a legend. Jawa sent us all down the memory lane with their new bike the Jawa and the Jawa 42. Bookings of both are now open online, dealerships are under construction right now. Deliveries of the bikes will commence early 2019 by which as many as 105 dealerships of the brand will open all across the country. Another bike that was unveiled at the event was the Jawa Perak, a mean looking bobber which will be launched in the coming months. No release date was given at the event although, the company revealed the pricing of this mean looking bike which is INR 1.89 L (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

The bike gets a very retro styling and the example we saw was finished in a beautiful matte paint scheme. Certain design highlights of the bike include all black spoked wheels which look rather nice. The speedometer is flushed inside the body in between the handlebars. The handlebars get bar end mirrors which complete the retro look. On the side, you will see a beautifully crafted seat, which appears to be made of leather or a similar material and looks very nice but comfortable enough to support the rider. You may think that the Perak is a hardtail bike but the designers at Jawa have hidden a monoshock suspension unit beneath that beautiful seat. The tail light finds a spot behind that seat so that there is nothing between your eyes and the beautiful fender.

Powering this bobber is a larger 334 cc engine, it is a bored out version of the same engine seen on the other bikes. This larger engine will be tuned to produce 30 bhp and 31 Nm of torque, a bit more than the Jawa and Jawa 42. The bike gets disc brakes at both ends with dual channel ABS. Do watch the walkaround video of the bike linked below.