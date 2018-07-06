Official: All-New BMW G 310 R And G 310 GS India Launch On July 18

Previously, BMW had sent out “Block Your Dates” media invite for an event scheduled on July 18, 2018. However, the brand had remained tight-lipped about any further details about the product. Now, BMW Motorrad has sent another media invite which confirms that the Company will launch the new G 310 R And G 310 GS in the Indian market on the aforementioned date. The launch event is scheduled at 12:15 P.M.

As reported earlier, BMW Motorrad had started accepting bookings for its entry level models, the G 310 R and G 310 GS in the Indian market, from June 8, 2018 for a token amount of INR 50,000. Deliveries will be done on a first come first serve basis as per orders.

Watch the BMW G310 GS in the Walkaround Video below

The India bound models will be identical to the export spec motorcycles. Thus, the upcoming G 310 R and G 310 GS will come equipped with fully digital instrument console, dual channel ABS, USD forks and a mono shock suspension. Mechanically, both the motorcycles will use a 312cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, reverse inclined engine which will be tuned to produce 34 hp of power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a six speed gearbox.

Both the models are currently manufactured at TVS Motor Company’s plant located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The new G 310 R and G 310 GS will be sold and serviced through the premium dealer network of BMW Motorrad that is present across important centres in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kochi.

The event, as aforementioned, is scheduled on July 18, 2018 at 12:15 PM. We’ll be covering the launch event LIVE so don’t forget to tune into Motoroids for all the latest updates.