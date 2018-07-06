First Ducati DRE Off-Road Days In India: Registration Details, Costs, And All You Need To Know

Ducati India has announced its very first edition of DRE – Off Road Days in India. The riding experience is spread over two days on August 4th and 5th, 2018 and will take place at the Off-Road Adventure Zone (ORAZ) circuit in Gurugram.

The riding experience is open for Ducati owners and non-Ducati riders. Ducati owners of the Scrambler, Multistrada and Hypermotard can register free of cost for the event, at the DRE India website. For Non-Ducati riders, early bird passes are available for INR 5,000 per slot till 15th July and for INR 19,500 from 15th July to 4th August. Passes are currently available for everyone who rides a 500cc and above motorcycle.

Inclusions:

Ducati motorcycles for non Ducati riders

Training under the supervision of DRE certified trainers

Breakfast and refreshments

Special DRE certificate upon completion

DRE T-shirt and band

Exclusions:

You have to carry your own riding gear which is compulsory

Any damage to the Ducati India motorcycle apart from wear & tear will be paid for by the rider

Any additional aspects apart from Inclusions will be charged extra

Each riding slot for a Non-Ducati rider includes a Ducati motorcycle, training under the supervision of a DRE certified trainer, breakfast and refreshment, DRE certification and a goodie bag. The riding experience will take place under the guidance of experienced riders and certified DRE instructor Vijay Parmar, who is also the founder of Raid de Himalaya.

The off-road course is designed in accordance with the skill set and experience of different riders to help improve their riding skills on an off-road terrain. The training will begin at 0600 and all the participants will receive exclusive Ducati DRE merchandise and a certificate of completion to acknowledge their participation.

For complete information on the event and registration details, visit http://bit.ly/DreOffroad