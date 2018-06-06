BMW Motorrad G 310 R and G 310 GS India Pre-Bookings To Officially Commence From June 8

It’s official! The India pre-bookings for the upcoming BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will commence from June 8, 2018 for a token amount of INR 50,000. Yes, BMW will introduce both the models, the G 310 R naked roadster and G 310 GS adventure tourer, in the Indian market at the same time. As reported earlier, select dealerships had unofficially started accepting the bookings for the motorcycles back in April 2018.

Pre-booking can be done at any authorised BMW Motorrad dealership across the country. Deliveries will be done on a first come first serve basis as per orders. To pre-book the motorcycles, customers can either visit a BMW Motorrad outlet or request a call back simply by filing up an enquiry form online at www.bmw-motorrad.in

Speaking about the upcoming motorcycles, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “With the much-awaited BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS, BMW Motorrad will not only enter but redefine this segment in India. These two motorcycles are built for the Indian roads and offer a true BMW at competitive costs. The wait is now finally over as we open up pre-bookings for our customers ahead of the launch. We are confident that like elsewhere in the world, the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS will create a successful chapter in the India story as well.”

Check out the BMW G310 GS Walkaround Video below

The upcoming BMW G310R and G310 GS are built around a tubular steel frame, and feature a fully digital instrument cluster, five spoke alloy wheels, dual channel ABS, USD forks upfront an an adjustable mono shock at the rear. Mechanically, both the motorcycles use a 312cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, reverse inclined engine that is tuned to deliver maximum power output of 34 hp and peak torque of 28 Nm. The engine comes mated to a six speed transmission.

The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS will be sold and serviced through the premium dealer network of BMW Motorrad that is present across important centres in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kochi. BMW Motorrad’s upcoming dealerships in Chandigarh and Kolkata will start accepting bookings of the motorcycles post launch.

BMW Motorrad has not announced a launch date but it’s only a matter of time before we hear more details on that front. Stay tuned.