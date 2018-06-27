VIDEO: Bajaj Dominar 400 Vs BMW G 310 R Vs KTM 390 Duke Drag Race

YouTube channel, Full Gass found a relatively isolated stretch of tarmac to put the Bajaj Dominar 400 against BMW Motorrad’s G 310 R in a drag race. Before we get to the video, let give you a quick look at the technical specifications of both the motorcycles. Bajaj’s flagship motorcycle, the Dominar 400, uses a 373.3cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, triple spark, 4-valve DTS-i engine tuned to deliver 35 PS of power @ 8,000 rpm and 35 Nm of torque @ 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed and features a slipper clutch.

BMW’s entry-level performance motorcycle, on the other hand, features a 312cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, reverse inclined engine which is tuned to produce 34 hp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a six speed gearbox.

Clearly, the Bajaj Dominar 400 has a marginal power, and commendable torque advantage over the BMW G 310 R. However, the Dominar 400 tips the weighing scale at 182 kg while the G 310 R 158.5 kg (both kerb) which gives the German roadster a better power-to-weight ratio. So what happens when you take both the motorcycles out on a drag strip? Check out the video to find out (courtesy: Full Gass). Jump to 5:40 in the video for the action.

To be fair, the Dominar 400 is designed to strike a balance between a city riding and an occasional touring while the BMW G 310 R is an outright street hooligan. Moreover, the BMW G 310 R rider, with a lean posture, seems to have a weight advantage too. But what happens when the Dominar 400 brings its sibling, the KTM 390 Duke to the arena? Find out in the video below (courtesy: Full Gass):

The KTM 390 Duke features a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4 valve engine makes 43.5 PS of power @ 9,500 RPM and 35 Nm of peak torque @ 7,250 rpm, while weighing just 154.2 kg, giving it a massive advantage over the BMW G 310 R.