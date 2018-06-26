BMW G 310 R And G 310 GS India Launch Scheduled On July 18, 2018

BMW Group has sent out a “Block Your Date” invite for an event scheduled on July 18, 2018. While the invite does not mention the agenda of the event, it will most likely mark the arrival of the new BMW G 310 duo. As reported earlier, BMW Motorrad had started accepting bookings for its entry level models, the G 310 R and G 310 GS in the Indian market, from June 8, 2018 for a token amount of INR 50,000. In fact. select dealerships had unofficially started accepting the bookings for the motorcycles back in April 2018.

An official communication from BMW Motorrad stated that the G 310 R and G 310 GS will be sold and serviced through the premium dealer network of BMW Motorrad that is present across important centres in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kochi. BMW Motorrad’s upcoming dealerships in Chandigarh and Kolkata will start accepting bookings of the motorcycles post launch. Deliveries will be done on a first come first serve basis as per orders.

Check out the BMW G310 GS in the Walkaround Video below:

Both the models are currently manufactured at TVS Motor Company’s plant located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The India bound models will be identical to the export spec motorcycles. Thus, the upcoming G 310 R and G 310 GS will come equipped with fully digital instrument cluster, five spoke alloy wheels, dual channel ABS, USD forks and a mono shock suspension.

Mechanically, both the motorcycles will use a 312cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, reverse inclined engine which will be tuned to produce 34 hp of power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a six speed gearbox.

As aforementioned, BMW has not announced the name of the product that will be launched on July 18, 2018. We’ll be attending the launch event so don’t forget to tune into Motoroids for all the latest updates. Meanwhile, check out a detailed image gallery of the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS below: