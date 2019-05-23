Official Accessories For the Suzuki Gixxer SF And SF 250 Revealed

Following the launch of the brand new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and the updated Suzuki Gixxer SF, Suzuki has unveiled a list of official accessories to be made available with these two motorcycles. These two motorcycles will come with a total of six accessories as of now, which can be brought from your dealer. These accessories would not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the car but some of these, like the DC socket, would also enhance the utilitarian aspect of these motorcycles. The Gixxer SF 250 is priced at INR 1.70 Lakh, while Suzuki asks for INR 1.10 Lakh for the regular Gixxer SF. The website, however, does not list the prices of these accessories, all of which are listed below.

Tank Protector

Tank Graphic

Rim Stickers

DC Socket

Seat Cover

Smoked Visor

Coming to this newly launched motorcycles, the Gixxer 250 SF is powered by a 249cc, oil-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve, Fuel injected engine which cranks out 26.5PS @ 9000rpm and 22.6Nm @ 7000 clicks. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed gearbox. With a kerb weight of 161 kilos (Kerb), the Gixxer SF 250 uses a jacket-like design which cools the oil which circulates around the motor. Anchorage duties are done by a 300mm front discs up front and 220mm unit at the rear governed by dual channel ABS. Suspension duties are done by 41mm conventional forks up front and a mono-shock at the rear. We had a chance to take this motorcycle for a spin on the BIC, where this in-depth review video was shot, do have a look.

The updated Suzuki Gixxer SF comes with a number of changes including a bold and aggressive front end. Also new is a split tail setup, which appears to offer a more relaxed seating arrangement than a typical sportbike. The bike retains the 154.9cc, air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve, fuel injected engine which produces about 14.1 PS @ 8,000rpm and 14 Nm of torque @ 6,000 rpm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox, and tips the scales at 46 kilograms. Conventional telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear is offered, while anchorage duties are done by a 266mm front disc and 220mm unit at the rear, governed by a single channel ABS module. Linked below is our in-depth review of this updated motorcycle, do have a look.