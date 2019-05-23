Next Generation Hyundai Grand i10 Caught Testing

On sale in our market since 2013, the Hyundai Grand i10 has just received one facelift in the year of 2017. with cars and technology around them growing at an exponential rate every day, it was about time Hyundai launched a new generation model of this dying star. Hyundai has been doing just that behind closed walls of their factory, and testing of this new car has already begun. Captured yet again, the new generation Hyundai Grand i10 can be seen in this video, uploaded on YouTube channel Power Stroke. This video reveals the extended dimensions of the new generation model and a number of other highlights, do read ahead.

The first change you would probably notice is the enlarged greenhouse area, which adds a sense of space on the inside. Moreover, one can also spot new fabric for the seats on the inside, which appear to have received a dual tone treatment. The AC vents too look new, similar to the ones seen in the new Santro hatchback. Other details could not be seen on the inside, as everything else seems to be covered from eyes. On the outside, we see that the new alloy wheels come with a unique, 4, dual-spoke design which looks very attractive. These wheels are wrapped in Goodyear tyres with a section of 165/70 R14. Hyundai will also offer their signature cascading grille in the front of this car.

Under the bonnet, expect Hyundai to use the same 1.2-litre petrol and diesel motors. The petrol motor has 83 hp on offer while the oil burner offers 75 hp. Both these engines are paired with 5-speed manual gearboxes, however, the biggest change over here could be the introduction of an AMT gearbox. The petrol engine currently comes paired with a 4-speed torque converter which is rather good but with the torque converter, the cost of the car gets much higher. With an AMT gearbox, Hyundai will be available price the automatic variants of the car very competitively. Expect this new generation Grand i10 to be launched after the upcoming Kona, all-electric SUV, before the end of this year. Stay tuned for more news on this hatchback and do have look at this spy video.