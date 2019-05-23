Paper Fight: New Gixxer SF Vs Old Gixxer SF

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF has finally been launched at a price of INR 1,10,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SF 155 seems to be more aerodynamic and aggressive than the old Gixxer SF. This new bike is pretty identical to its elder 250cc variant. However, this similarity is restricted to the overall design only. On paper, the new Gixxer SF 155 is still quite similar to its predecessor in terms of chassis setup and engine specifications. Have a look at how the new model compares against its old version.

Dimensions

The new Gixxer SF is not only 25mm shorter than its forerunner but also 70mm less in width. In terms of height, the old version is 50mm taller than the new one, but surprisingly it gets a shorter wheelbase. The new model gets a better ground clearance of 165mm, which is 5mm more than the previous generation model. The new SF also gets a seat height of 795mm which is 15mm more, while the old 12-litre fuel tank is retained. Due to some design and feature additions, the new Gixxer SF is now 7 kgs heavier than the older version.

New-Gen Suzuki Gixxer SF Previous-Gen Suzuki Gixxer SF Length (mm) 2025 2050 Width (mm) 715 785 Height (mm) 1035 1085 Wheelbase (mm) 1340 1330 Ground Clearance (mm) 165 160 Seat height (mm) 795 780 Kerb Weight (Kg) 146 139 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 12 12

Chassis

The new bike retains the same underbody and suspension kit, from the previous generation model. The new Gixxer is fitted with the same Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damped Front forks and Swing Arm Type, Rear Monoshock suspension as the old Gixxer. The front and rear tyres both are equipped with disc brakes and get a single-channel ABS system.

New-Gen Gixxer SF Previous-Gen Gixxer SF Front Suspension Telescopic Telescopic Rear Suspension MonoShock MonoShock Front Brake Disc Disc Rear Brake Disc Disc ABS Single-Channel ABS Single-Channel ABS Front Tyre 100/80R – 17 Tubeless 100/80R – 17 Tubeless Rear Tyre 140/60R – 17 Radial Tubeless 140/60R – 17 Radial Tubeless

Engine and Performance

The new Gixxer and old Gixxer, have the same engine, but the power in the new Gixxer is 0.7 PS less than the old one. The rest of the engine and transmission specifications remain the same, but the performance and speed are now slightly increased and made buttery smooth.

New-Gen Gixxer SF Previous-Gen Gixxer SF Engine Displacement (cc) 154.9 154.9 Power (PS) 14.1 @ 8,000 rpm 14.8 @ 8,000 rpm Torque (Nm) 14 @ 6,000 rpm 14 @ 6,000 rpm Transmission 5-speed 5-speed

Also Read: Paper Fight: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Honda CBR 250R vs Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Yamaha Fazer 25

Price

The old Gixxer SF FI was priced at INR 95,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is nearly 15K less than the latest Gixxer SF, which is priced at INR 1,09,870 (ex-showroom, Delhi)