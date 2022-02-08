Oben Is Set To Launch Its Rorr Electric Bike!

The trend of electric two-wheelers is slowly picking up with more and more consumers opening up to them. Oben is one of those companies that has joined this trend. Oben EV is an electric vehicle company founded by IIT Kharagpur and IIM Bangalore Alumni in August 2020. The brand is planning to launch its first and flagship electric bike soon in the Indian market. Let’s take a look at it:

About Oben Rorr electric bike:

Oben Rorr is the flagship high-performance bike by Oben Electric. Oben didn’t reveal much about the bike, but it is expected that this bike can achieve 100pkmh of top speed and can do 0-40kmph just in 3secs. Also, the Oben claims that in 2hrs of charging this bike can run up to 200 kilometers (in ideal conditions). The pricing is also not revealed but it is expected between 1L- 1.50L. The Oben Rorr is likely to be launched in India by next month.

Rivals

The direct competition to Oben Rorr is Revolt RV400. Talking about the motor specification of RV400, The RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium-Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 km on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km/hr.

Official Statements

Mr. Dinkar Agrawal, Co-Founder, Oben Electric, said, “We have raised a total of $2.5 million through VC funding, which is the highest seed round raised by an E2W startup. This helps us innovate with a focus on consumer safety and delight. Our aim is to enable Indian consumers to make the shift from ICE to EV. Over the next few years, we intend to be a global player with our specialized products.”

“Oben Electric is geared-up with multi-level testing, durability, safety & connectivity to address a white space in the segment,” said, Ms. Madhumita Agrawal, Co-Founder, Oben Electric. “We have brought together a core team of experts who specialize in every aspect of the E2W life cycle. This has enabled us to go beyond assembling vehicles to truly creating a product from scratch for the Indian consumer. We have researched pain points on consumers’ faces while riding or purchasing E2Ws and have created solutions accordingly. We are excited to reach the launch phase of our journey and are confident that our first product will be well received by the Indian consumer”, added Ms. Agrawal.