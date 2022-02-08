Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift Spotted Testing!

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was first introduced in our market back in 2012. Because of Maruti’s strong foothold in our market and Ertiga’s people-carrying capabilities, the MPV became an instant hit. The current generation Ertiga has been out in the Indian market for quite a while now and Maruti is planning to give it a facelift for the 2022 model year. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

What to expect

Design-wise, there is no drastic change. The only noticeable change is the grille and black surrounds for the fog lamp. Coming to the side, the overall silhouette also remains the same. It seems like the alloy wheels will be carried over from the current model as well. The rear also remains unchanged when compared to the current one. There are certain changes in the interior like new upholstery, a bigger touch screen (same from the new 2022 Baleno facelift), wireless charging, dedicated AC vents for the third row, and cruise control. Features like projector headlights, auto climate control, and push-button start/stop system will continue to be offered with the facelifted Ertiga

It is expected to come with the same 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. The engine is tuned to generate 105 hp of peak power and 138 Nm of maximum twist. This power is sent to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox that comes as standard but Maruti also offers a four-speed automatic as an option. There are rumors of the facelifted Ertiga coming with a new 6-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti Ertiga: a quick recap

A practical package, the second generation Ertiga comes with much premium appeal. The interior gets a beige theme, with faux wooden inserts. The second-row seat can be split in a 60:40 ratio and gets a one-touch recline and tumble to access the third row. The third-row seats can be reclined. All rows get at least 2 cupholders, with an air cooler in the front row. The driver gets a colored MID in the instrument console providing a plethora of information. The center console of the car gets a touchscreen infotainment system which is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compliant and ventilated cup holders. Moreover, the car comes with safety equipment like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Isofix child seats, and high-speed alert chime are offered as standard across the model range.

