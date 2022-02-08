Renault Achieves A New Sales Milestone In India!

Renault is indeed a great company for budget cars. From the tiny Kwid to all the way up to 7 seater Triber, they all offer excellent value. Earlier this year, Renault India achieved a milestone of 1,00,000 sales in terms of exports. And now, the French carmaker has announced that it has achieved an 8 Lakh sales milestone in terms of the domestic market. Renault has been able to achieve this over a span of 10 years.

Official Statement

Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO and managing director, Renault India operations said. “We are extremely delighted to have crossed the 8 Lakh sales milestone in India. This has been a phenomenal journey and I would like to thank all our customers, dealers, suppliers, employees, manufacturing and engineering teams for their immense support and belief in the brand.”

“Over the past few years, we have established a strong foundation in India. Together with a strong product strategy, Renault has been continuously undertaking strategic measures across all key business dimensions to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. All these have scripted Renault’s growth story in India,” he added.

Renault India: Exports

Renault’s Made-in-India products Kwid, Triber, and the Kiger are currently exported to 14 international countries across SAARC, the Asia Pacific, Indian Oceanic Region, South Africa, and East Africa region. These products have been designed with strong collaboration of the French and Indian teams, and are developed and produced in India. These vehicles are first reeled out to the Indian market and are then further extended to the international market.

Renault in India

Renault’s highest-selling car in the Indian market; Kwid has always stood for something unique and stands out from the crowd. It is a small hatchback that took inspiration from an SUV. Its design and technology offer something new and different which appeals to the people. With the Triber MPV, Renault offers a spacious, modular and affordable 7-Seater in the market. Renault Kiger, the latest in the line from the brand, is a Sporty B-SUV. The car offers stunning looks and smart features which have helped Renault build a place for itself in the ever-increasing compact SUV segment.