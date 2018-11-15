Norton Launches Exclusive Superbikes in the Indian Market, Only 37 Units to Be Sold

Norton is a motorcycle company which is almost as old as the first motorcycle. They have been making bikes in the UK, even till today by the hands of a team of skilled workers. The company has now made its entry to the Indian market space through Kinetic groups Motoroyale outlets. There are 2 limited edition bikes on offer, the Commando and the Dominator, both of which will be produced in very limited number, 37 to be exact. They will be produced specifically for the Indian market and each bike will get a special number and the customers name engraved on the bike. The Commando is priced at INR 20,99,000 and the Dominator comes for INR 23,70,000.

Powering both the bikes is a 961 cc parallel twin engine which generates 70.94 bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The power figures are just half of the story for bikes like these, they are more than just bikes, they are moving pieces of modern art, handcrafted and painted by skilled artists. The Commando is an all-black retro styled bike which gets a hand-painted Union Jack on the fuel tank. Only 19 units of the Commando will be produced. The Dominator, on the other hand, is a retro-styled cafe racer with much more carbon fibre than the Commando and gets a hand-painted Union Jack on the rear seat cowl. 18 units of the Dominator will be made for the world. Both bikes use an Ohlins suspension set-up and Brembo brakes.

Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director, Motoroyale said, “Norton comes with a celebrated history filled with glory, stardom, and a huge fan following. The brand has been the symbol of fine British engineering for over a century. Thanks to the vintage-style combined with modern engineering, Norton enjoys a cult-like following among superbike enthusiasts across the globe. We are extremely proud that a brand with this kind of rich legacy has chosen to partner with Motoroyale and offer Indians exclusively, the limited edition Dominator & Commando. We envision a long JV partnership with Norton, as Motoroyale will soon be manufacturing Norton bikes in India.”