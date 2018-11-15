Nationwide Sale of the Hero Destini 125 Commence, Prices Start at INR 55,550

Hero MotoCorp has begun the nationwide retail sale of the Destini 125 scooter. This scooter is Hero’s entry to the premium scooter segment. This is the first bike to feature an i3S system, a system which would automatically start/stop the engine to save fuel and the environment. The scooter will be offered in two trim levels a base Lx and a more premium Vx. The sale of this scooter begin from today, Wednesday, 15th of November across all Hero Dealerships across the country. The prices for the base Lx variant are INR 55,550 and the Vx variant costs INR 58,800 (both Ex-Showroom, Mumbai).

Powering this scooter is a 125 cc motor producing 8.7 bhp @ 6750 rpm and maximum torque of 10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Apart from the i3S idle stop/start system, the scooter also offers many other creature comforts. You get external fuel filler cap and a remote key opener while the top end Vx variant gets additional goodies like mobile charging port and boot light. On the exterior, the Vx trim gets additional chrome treatment and a dual tone seat cover. The standard colour options available are – Chestnut Bronze, Panther Black and Pearl Silver White and the Vx variants get an exclusive Noble red colour scheme. Other features include a digital-analogue Speedometer in the dash with a side stand indicator and service due reminder.

Sanjay Bhan – Head of Sales, Customer Care and Parts Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are set to delight our customers by commencing the national retail sales of the Destini 125. We are confident that the Destini 125 will be a strong enabler for us in growing our presence in this category. We strategically launched the scooter during the festive period in the Delhi-NCR market and the initial response has been very positive.” Stay tuned for a detailed review coming soon, below is an image gallery of the scooter which was called Duet 125 during the Auto Expo earlier this year.