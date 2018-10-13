Motoroyale By Kinetic Is India’s First Multi Brand Superbike Manufacturer: Announces Plans To Open 6 Dealerships This Year

Motoroyale, Kinetic group’s venture of multi-brand superbikes, just a few days ago they announced three further global brand tie-ups and the launch of seven new superbikes in what can be termed as a historic event. As the country’s first multi-brand superbike manufacturer, Motoroyale endeavours to be the one-stop shop for motorcycle enthusiasts and will provide Supersports, Street Nakeds, Cruisers, Hipsters, Off Roaders, Tourers and many other motorcycle segments in India through showrooms in the top 6 cities in India during phase 1.

The company announced their first brand association with MV Agusta, an iconic Italian brand in May 2016, followed by an international joint venture with Norton, a legendary British motorcycle brand in November 2017. Now, Motoroyale announces their tie-up with three additional international brands – SWM, FB Mondial and Hyosung. SWM and FB Mondial are both Italian heritage brands, while Hyosung is based out of South Korea and was first launched in India by the Kinetic group and has a base of 7000 customers. The Hyosung’s are built for comfort, speed and a value for money proposition. These brands will now be available through Motoroyale, which is part of the legendary Kinetic group, a name that has resonated among Indians for the last four decades, having launched iconic products like the ‘Luna’ and ‘Kinetic Honda’

Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director, Motoroyale articulated, “A two-wheeler is an extension of you, it defines you, and all of us are unique with different tastes, then why should our motorcycle be the same? Hence taking my legacy forward, I envisaged giving motorcycling its real due by not restricting it as a commuter but as a passion. The result of which was Motoroyale, India’s only multi-brand superbike company that offers a range of products starting from 250 cc to 1000 cc, covering different categories and genres like cruisers, tourers, supersports, adventure tourers and naked motorcycles. Motoroyale is the heaven of motorcycles which is a one-stop shop for one and all where they will get exotic and never seen motorcycles all under one roof. Each tie-up offers both customers, dealers and the market a unique proposition to cater to the requirements and choices of all superbikes”

The motorcycles will be assembled in India at Kinetic’s plant in a dedicated space for Motoroyale which is stretched over 52 acres in Ahmednagar and holds a capacity of assembling 30,000 vehicles annually. Motoroyale has set up facilities for engine and vehicle assemblies for its various brands taking into consideration the product quality and service.

Motoroyale plans to revamp its entire dealership network and has planned launches of all new dealerships in the coming months in October. The dealerships will be opened in Thane – Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi. A month later it will open dealerships in cities like Cochin and Bangalore in November. Motoroyale is also looking for the correct dealership applicants and plans to open another 6 in the coming 12 months in cities like Pune, Indore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and other important markets.