Lamborghini Miura Turns 60: The Supercar Legend Lives On Through Video Games

A lot has changed in the car world since 1966. Engines have become smaller, technology has taken over dashboards and electric cars are becoming common. Yet the Lamborghini Miura still has a place in conversations whenever people talk about the greatest cars ever made.
As the Miura completes 60 years, Lamborghini is celebrating the model in a different way. Rather than looking only at its achievements on the road, the company is also highlighting how the car has remained popular in video games.
For many younger enthusiasts, the first Miura they ever saw was not parked at a classic car show. It was sitting in a garage inside a racing game.
A Familiar Face In Racing Titles
The Miura has appeared in numerous games over the years.
|Game Series
|Forza Horizon
|Forza Motorsport
|Gran Turismo
|Assetto Corsa
|Asphalt
|The Crew
|CSR Racing
Players have been able to drive different versions of the classic Lamborghini, from the original P400 to the highly sought-after SV.
More Than Just An Old Lamborghini
Back when the Miura arrived, it looked unlike almost anything else on sale. The low body, flowing lines and V12 engine placed behind the seats made it stand out immediately.
A few facts about the Miura:
- Unveiled in 1966
- Powered by a transverse-mounted V12
- Widely regarded as the first modern supercar
- Inspired generations of performance cars
- Remains one of Lamborghini’s most recognised models
The Miura S, Miura SV and even the Miura Concept have found their way into various gaming titles over the years. That has allowed a car from the 1960s to stay relevant for people born decades later.
Sixty Years Later
Most cars fade from memory after production ends. The Miura never really did. Collectors admire it, enthusiasts talk about it and gamers continue to drive it on virtual roads and race tracks. Six decades after its debut, Lamborghini’s most famous classic is still finding new fans.