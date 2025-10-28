Big Move! VinFast India Joins Hands with YES Bank to Make EV Ownership Easier Than Ever

VinFast Auto India, the Indian arm of the global electric vehicle maker, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YES Bank to make EV ownership and dealership operations more accessible and flexible across the country.
Making EV Buying Easier
Through this partnership, YES Bank will help VinFast dealers with inventory funding and support buyers with retail loans. Customers can get attractive interest rates, simple repayment plans, and even full on-road funding. YES Bank will also have staff at VinFast showrooms to guide people through the loan process. This will make buying an EV faster and more convenient for customers.
This partnership will also allow VinFast to use YES Bank’s strong network across India. With the bank’s reach in both cities and smaller towns, VinFast will be able to connect with more people. The move also supports the company’s goal to make electric mobility accessible and affordable in India.
Focus on Growth and Accessibility
Mr Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said
“The shift to electric mobility
succeeds when customers and dealers have the right tools and support. Our partnership
with YES BANK is a step towards building that ecosystem, providing hassle free financing
solutions that make it easier for dealers to manage inventory and for customers to access
our EVs. By working together, we are ensuring a smoother ownership experience and
making EV adoption more reassuring for our customers, while advancing India’s path
toward greener transportation.”
YES Bank’s Green Commitment
Mr Sumit Bali, Country Head of Retail Assets and Debt Management at YES Bank, said
“As EV adoption accelerates, access to financing
will play a vital role in driving this transition. Our collaboration with VinFast will offer
customers convenient credit solutions tailored to its premium EV lineup, reflecting the
Bank’s broader commitment to sustainability. Such partnerships also help us empower
our customers to achieve their green mobility aspirations with ease.”
VinFast Expands in India
VinFast recently launched its VF 6 and VF 7 models in India. The company also opened an electric vehicle assembly plant in Tamil Nadu, which shows its long term plan for the country. This new partnership with YES Bank is another strong step toward that goal.
Conclusion
The partnership between VinFast and YES Bank marks a big step toward easier EV ownership in India. With flexible finance options and strong dealer support, VinFast is set to make electric mobility simpler, greener, and more accessible for everyone