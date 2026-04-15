Nissan Patrol India Launch Confirmed? Full-Size SUV Set To Take On Land Cruiser Soon

Nissan is now getting serious about bringing a proper flagship SUV to India. The focus is not just on small cars anymore. The brand wants a strong image product, and the Patrol fits that role perfectly.
Senior officials from Nissan have clearly said that the Patrol is under consideration for India. The plan is to bring it as a full import. This means limited numbers but a fully loaded package.
The company is looking at the special CBU route. Under this, up to 2500 units can be imported in a year without full homologation. This helps brands bring premium cars faster.
Launch timeline is not fixed yet, but it could happen by late 2026 or early next year.
What Nissan is planning
- Patrol likely to come as a CBU import
- Limited to around 2500 units per year
- Focus on brand image, not high sales
- Dealers in India have shown strong interest
- Nissan wants to expand its premium lineup
Nissan also made it clear that pricing will not be the main target. The idea is to offer a strong and complete product with all key features.
Expected price and rivals
The Patrol will sit at the top end of the SUV space.
- Expected price around Rs 2 crore for base trims
- Higher versions can go above Rs 2.5 crore
- Will compete with Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus LX, Mercedes GLS and BMW X7
This puts it in a very niche space, but demand for big luxury SUVs is growing.
Engine and performance
The Patrol is known for power and off-road ability.
- 3.8 litre V6 petrol engine
- Around 316 hp and 386 Nm
- 3.5 litre twin turbo V6 option
- Up to 425 hp and 700 Nm
- 9 speed automatic gearbox
It also gets multiple drive modes
- Rock
- Sand
- Mud
- Eco
- Standard
- Sport
These modes help the SUV handle different road and off road conditions.
Features and cabin
The Patrol is expected to come fully loaded inside!
- Large 28.6 inch display setup
- Head up display
- Premium Klipsch sound system
- Zero gravity seats
- Biometric cooling system
- Digital controls and e shifter
The cabin focuses a lot on comfort and long distance driving.
Nissan’s bigger plan for India
The Patrol is part of a larger strategy.
- Nissan has recently launched the Gravite, while the Tekton is also in the pipeline, along with a 7-seater SUV based on it
- Dealer network to grow to 250 plus outlets
- Strong focus on improving brand image
- Local R&D support already in place
- Production tie up with Renault continues
Nissan has also confirmed it is not leaving India. The company wants to grow step by step with better planning.