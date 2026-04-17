2026 Volkswagen ID.3 Neo facelift debuts with 630km range

The new Volkswagen ID.3 Neo is here with a fresh update that changes how the car feels inside and improves driving range too. It is still the entry EV from Volkswagen in global markets, but now it looks more modern and more practical.
The changes are not only on the outside. The biggest shift is inside the cabin where Volkswagen has brought back proper physical buttons after customer feedback.
Exterior changes
The exterior design is not completely new, but it now looks cleaner and more refined.
- Front design now matches newer Volkswagen EV style
- Thicker light bar placed lower than before
- Updated front bumper look
- New alloy wheel designs
- Body coloured roof instead of black finish
- Rear tail lamps remain the same design
- Side profile stays almost unchanged
- Door handles remain pull type
The car still looks like an ID.3 but feels more refined from the front.
Size and practicality
|Category
|Details
|Length
|Around 4.26 metres
|Wheelbase
|Close to 2.77 metres
|Cabin Space
|Remains similar
|Boot Space
|385 litres
|Boot Space (Max)
|1267 litres (rear seats folded)
|Bicycle Carrier
|Available
|Tow Hitch
|Not available
Interior changes
Most of the noticeable updates are inside the cabin
- New 13-inch touchscreen
- 10.25-inch digital driver display
- Physical buttons added for climate control and media
- Volume knob brought back
- Steering wheel now has proper buttons instead of touch controls
- Cleaner horizontal dash design adds to the airy cabin feel
- Dual phone wireless charging pad
- Bigger storage space in centre console
The cabin now feels more user friendly and less complicated than before.
Comfort and features
Volkswagen has introduced several new features that improve everyday usability
- Retro style digital cluster option
- Improved materials inside cabin
- Better seat comfort feel
- New app store inside infotainment system
- Wireless phone charging for two devices
- More storage areas for small items
Optional features include:
- Head up display with augmented reality
- Panoramic sunroof
- 360 degree camera
- Seat massage and memory function
- Premium sound system
- Vehicle to load power output up to 3.6 kW
Battery, power and range
The ID.3 Neo is built on the updated MEB+ platform and continues with a rear wheel drive setup.
- 50 kWh battery with 125 kW motor
- 58 kWh battery with 140 kW motor
- 79 kWh battery with 170 kW motor
New APP350 motor improves efficiency and performance compared to before.
- Range goes up to 630 km
- Around 32 km more than earlier version
Charging support:
- Up to 183 kW fast charging on larger battery
- Up to 105 kW on smaller batteries
Smaller battery packs uses LFP chemistry.
Driving and tech updates
- New efficient motor with better torque
- Lower power consumption than before
- One pedal driving support
- Connected Travel Assist with traffic support features
- Lane assist and front assist included
- Vehicle to load feature supports external devices like e bikes and appliances
Variants and availability
The ID.3 Neo is offered in Trend, Life and Style trims, with standard driver assistance and connected features, while pre sales begin in April 2026 and deliveries start from July in Europe.
India details
There is no official confirmation yet about the India launch of the ID.3 Neo. Volkswagen is currently focused on its 2026 India lineup including recent launches like the Tayron R Line and Taigun facelift, along with upcoming models such as the standard Tayron and the Virtus facelift.