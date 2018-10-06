Nissan Offers Various Offers for the Festive Season Which Includes Cashback of Up to in 4 Crore

Nissan, the Japanese manufacturer has now come up with various offers for the festive season this year on its range of models. These offers also include cashback worth up to INR 4 Crore, exchange benefits and some other benefits and are valid on both Nissan and Datsun car models. While customers buying Nissan models will get exchange bonus, an assured gold coin and insurance at the rate of Rs 1 on all Nissan models buyers of the Datsun models will get exciting benefits of up to Rs 52,000 and exchange bonus up to Rs 15,000. The said offers are valid on cars purchased on or before the ninth of October.

Nissan hopes to boost their sale figures with these offers during the festive season this year. They also recently launched a limited edition model of the Sunny sedan and the successful Go and Go+ models of the Datsun brand were also given a facelift. Commenting on the new offers, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales & Commercial, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “As we step into the month of festivities, we are delighted to announce these exciting offers for all our customers. Being a customer first company, we are committed to offering a memorable buying experience, thereby expanding the Nissan and Datsun families.”

Nissan offers the Sunny, Terrano, Micra and Micra Active in the Indian market while sister brand Datsun offers Redi-Go, Go and Go+ cars in the Indian market space. While the company just brought in a facelift of the Go and Go+ models it has been about five years since Nissan has launched a new product. However, Nissan fans can see some light at the end of the tunnel in the form of the new Kicks SUV which is about to enter the Indian market very soon. You will find an image gallery of the SUV below.