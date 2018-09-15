At INR 8.48 Lakh Nissan Launches Limited Edition Model of the Sunny
The Sunny sedan has had very few sales ever since its launch back in 2011, the car has always been out-shined by its competition and the future does not look quite promising for the sedan. Nissan plans to change it this festive season by introducing a limited edition of the sedan. The limited edition will come with certain cosmetic changes to set it apart from the regular models which include a black roof wrap, new decals and even a rear spoiler.
Apart from the cosmetic changes, the limited edition Sunny comes with premium seat covers, following a red and black two-tone colour scheme. It also gets a new 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system which offers phone mirroring and Bluetooth connectivity. The infotainment system also features NissanConnect which hosts about fifty features including geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit-stops, Locate My Car and many more. The car offers dual airbags, driver seatbelt reminder and speed sensing locks as standard across all variants.
No mechanical changes would be seen on the limited edition. The Sunny uses a 1.5 lite petrol engine, which is mated either to a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel unit comes only with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Ex-showroom prices of the limited edition start from INR 8.48 Lakhs for the petrol manual version. The Sunny faces competition from the Fiat Linea and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.