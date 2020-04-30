Nissan Motor India Announces Free Anti-Microbial Sanitization Campaign

Nissan Motor India today announced an anti-microbial sanitization campaign for the safety and wellbeing of all its customers. In this initiative, all Nissan dealers will perform a free of cost anti-microbial sanitization of all interior and exterior areas of the car that are frequently accessed or touched, including door handles, steering wheel, gear knobs, etc.

In addition to the above, customers will also be offered full sanitization of the vehicle using an interior fogging treatment, which ensures disinfection of the AC duct system, carpets etc., followed by exterior sanitization by spraying, at an affordable cost. Nissan and Datsun customers will also receive invites via phone calls, e-mailer and SMS from the dealership for the ‘We Sanitize to Protect U’ Camp, which starts from May 15th to June 30th. Customers can avail the special anti-microbial sanitization service during the camp. Nissan is also communicating with all its customers on the upkeep of their cars during the duration of the lockdown through its website, social media channels and email.

Also Read: Watch The Nissan GTP ZX-Turbo Fly Around A Track Flapping Its 800 hp Wings

Commenting on the announcement of the service, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “At Nissan India, our utmost priority is the well-being of all customers, employees and dealer partners. In these challenging times, it is important that we step up all types of sanitization services as a precautionary measure to collectively overcome the challenges in society. The anti-microbial sanitization package is the continuation of our endeavour to provide the best services to all the owners of Nissan & Datsun vehicles.”

Just yesterday, Nissan India had announced that the BS6 Kicks SUV will be introduced with a brand new petrol engine in the coming days. With this update, the Kicks will boast of the most powerful engine in its class and for automatic variants, will make use of Nissan’s widely-acclaimed X-Tronic CVT. The new engine is the HR13 DDT 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged, petrol engine which promises to deliver 156 PS power and 254 Nm torque. What will also power the likes of the BS6 Duster and the Captur, it makes use of cylinder coating technology, which is borrowed from the Nissan GT-R’s engine. This technology boosts the efficiency of the engine and offers higher fuel efficiency and performance. In addition, the X-Tronic CVT system will offer an eight-step ‘M’ mode which offers more control to the driver. The next-generation Nissan X-Tronic CVT offers 40% less friction which contributes to higher fuel economy and acceleration response.