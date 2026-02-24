Suzuki Motofest Goes Nationwide With Test Rides, Campus Events And Big GIXXER Benefits

For many riders, a motorcycle is tied to memories, freedom and daily movement. Suzuki is tapping into that feeling with a new nationwide initiative that brings its machines closer to people, not just through showrooms, but through actual riding experiences.
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched Suzuki Motofestacross multiple cities, turning familiar public spaces into fun touchpoints for riders, students, commuters, and long-time Suzuki owners. The idea is simple. Let people see, touch and ride Suzuki two wheelers where they already spend time.
Suzuki Motofest is being hosted at dealerships and busy outdoor locations like marketplaces and popular hangout zones. Visitors can take test rides and understand how Suzuki scooters and motorcycles behave in the day-to-day conditions of riding instead of controlled showroom conditions.
What riders can experience at Suzuki Motofest
- Outdoor test rides at open public places
- College and University activations featuring the Avenis Naruto edition
- Interactive games and quizzes for students
- GIXXER 250 and GIXXER SF 250 new colour displays in selected dealerships
- Community ride outs to bring owners and new riders together
A strong youth focus is visible through campus events. Suzuki is displaying the Avenis x Naruto Shippuden edition at colleges, where students can ride on the scooter and participate in themed activities based on its sporty image.
Motorcycle fans also get a closer look at updated colour options for the GIXXER 250 range. Walkarounds and test rides are a part of these regional showcases, to help riders connect with the bikes beyond brochures.
Suzuki has combined the experience with customer benefits. Buyers of GIXXER motorcycles can receive extended warranty and insurance offers depending on the motorcycle model. Avenis customers receive an assured voucher and GIXXER buyers also stand a chance to win other gifts.
Key benefits on offer
- Extended warranty up to 8 years on select GIXXER models
- Insurance benefits on GIXXER SF and GIXXER 250 range
- Voucher of Rs 5000 on Suzuki Avenis
- Special rewards on purchases of GIXXER
Suzuki Motofest is more of a riding celebration than a sales drive. It brings people together, creates community, and allows the Suzuki motorcycles to speak for themselves on the road.