Nissan India’s ‘Red Weekends’ Offers Benefits Of Up To INR 1.15 Lakh On The Kicks

Nissan India has announced a ‘Red Weekends’ consumer promotion initiative, featuring a host of lucrative offers on Nissan and Datsun models. During December, customers can visit any Nissan dealership and participate in activities to win branded merchandise and more. During the ‘Red Weekends’, buyers can also win gifts ranging from instant gift vouchers amounting to Rs 1 Crore across Nissan and Datsun models. A part of the initiative is a finance offer of 6.99% on Nissan KICKS and Datsun models. Also, gifts worth Rs 1 crore on Spin-and-Win include an iPhone.

As a part of this initiative, customers can avail the total benefits of up to INR 1.15 lakhs including cash discounts of up to Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs 40,000 and corporate discounts of up to Rs 10,000. Nissan India is also offering extended warranty valued at Rs 20,500 on the Nissan KICKS with 24*7 roadside assistance in 1500+ cities. The ‘Red Weekends’ initiative also provides an opportunity for first-time car buyers, looking to upgrade from two-wheeler to a new Datsun redi-GO on an attractive upgrade, without exchanging the two-wheeler. Datsun GO and GO+ with Nissan’s automatic transmission technology – CVT, also comes in with attractive offers including an exchange bonus.

Elaborating on these offers, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. shared, “Nissan as a customer-centric brand is offering the highest value proposition to the customers through Red Weekends’ in a very innovative way to bring New Year festivities through Nissan and Datsun products with the first-time best finance offer of 6.99% for 36 months.”

Nissan India has been working a turnaround for the brand in India. The fifth-largest car manufacturer in the world appointed a new Managing Director, Rakesh Srivastava in October this year. Mr Srivastava brings a total of 2 decades of experience on the table, having worked with two major Indian automotive companies. He was the Director of Sales and Marketing at Hyundai India, where he worked from 2012 to 2018. Cars like the Grand i10, Verna, Elite i20 and the Creta were launched under his leadership. Prior to joining the Korean carmaker, Srivastava served as the Chief General Manager & Commercial Business Head for Maruti Suzuki. He served in the leading Indian car company for nearly 14 years.