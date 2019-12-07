Big Boy Toyz Ventures Into South India With An Outlet In Hyderabad

Pre-owned luxury car trader, Big Boy Toyz announced the launch of their first-ever multi-brand showroom in Hyderabad. A city which loves its fancy machines, Hyderabad constitutes about 40% of the total revenue generated from the southern market currently. To cater to a growing base, Big Boy Toyz’s outlet is located at Road No 2, Banjara Hills, Shangri-La Plaza, Opp. KBR Park, HYD Telangana – 500034. The facility spans across 5900 sq feet. This is BBT’s first-ever showroom in South India which has paved the way for the concept of multi-brand car showroom for the auto industry in the Southern Market.

Big Boy Toyz is currently generating an average turnover of 250 crores annually. With this newly launched showroom, BBT expects to generate an additional 80-90 crore from Hyderabad. The showroom houses some stunning beauties which include the BMW I8, Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Mercedes S Class, Aston Martin Rapide, Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe, and the Bentley Mulsanne. BBT also deals in Super Bikes and their inventory currently includes the likes of the Indian Chieftain Red, Indian Chieftain White and Indian Dark Horse which will be showcased at the showroom.

Having started its operations in 2009, the company has witnessed a strong growth rate of close to 40% annually. It has a multi-storey flagship Showroom spread over 36000 sq feet, located at Hero Honda Crossing, Gurgaon. With an ample parking space of over 120 cars, the Showroom has an Express Bar and a Luxury Suite for guests. The company also operates in Mumbai through a studio-style space.

Speaking on the occasion, Jatin Ahuja, Founder, Big Boy Toyz, said “After very successful runs in Gurgaon and Mumbai, I am absolutely thrilled about Big Boy Toyz entering the southern market. Hyderabad is the perfect fit for us as we have been looking for a dynamic market where there is a great demand for luxury vehicles. This has come at a perfect time and we are all looking forward to an impressive turnover and a great overall experience!”