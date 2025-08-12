Nissan India Rolls Out Game-Changing 10-Year Extended Warranty for New Magnite – Peace of Mind for a Decade

4-Point Overview
- First in Segment – Nissan offers an industry-first 10-year / 2,00,000 km warranty for the New Magnite.
- Flexible Options – Buyers can choose from 3+1 up to a full 3+7 coverage plan.
- Affordable Protection – Costs roughly ₹12 a day, or 22 paise per km.
- Peace of Mind – Cashless repairs at authorised workshops with genuine parts.
Introduction
When you buy a new car, the excitement is real — that new-car smell, the shine, the pride. But lurking in the back of every car owner’s mind is the question: “What happens when the warranty runs out?”
Nissan India has just answered that question with a bold move. They’ve launched a first-in-segment, 10-year Extended Warranty Plan for the New Nissan Magnite (post-October 2024 models). This isn’t just a paperwork upgrade — it’s a statement. A statement that says, “We’re confident in our product, and we’ve got you covered.”
Let’s break down what this means for Magnite buyers, why it’s significant, and how it could change your ownership experience.
What Exactly is the 10-Year Warranty?
The New Nissan Magnite comes with a 3-year / 1,00,000 km standard warranty. The new plan lets you extend this cover all the way to 10 years or 2,00,000 km — whichever comes first.
The structure is flexible. You can choose from:
- 3+1 (4 years total)
- 3+2 (5 years total)
- 3+3 (6 years total)
- 3+4 (7 years total)
- 3+7 (full 10 years total)
Even if you take the maximum coverage, the last three years (years 8, 9, and 10) will continue to protect your engine and transmission — the most expensive components to repair or replace.
Who Can Get It?
This warranty plan is only for privately-owned New Nissan Magnite models sold from October 2024 onwards, which come with the new 3-year warranty as standard.
Older Magnites with a 2-year warranty aren’t eligible. And here’s the catch: you must purchase the extended warranty before your standard warranty expires.
Why It’s a Big Deal
Let’s face it — repair bills can get scary once your car is out of warranty. With this plan:
- You get cashless repairs at any authorised Nissan service centre in India.
- There’s no limit on the number or cost of claims (terms apply).
- All work is done using genuine Nissan parts by trained technicians.
Nissan says the cost works out to about ₹0.22 per km or ₹12 a day. Spread over a decade, that’s a small price for big peace of mind.
Safety & Trust Factor
Nissan has doubled down on building confidence. The New Magnite isn’t just protected — it’s GNCAP 5-star rated for overall safety, with a perfect 5-star score in Adult Occupant Protection.
Built on the CMF-A+ platform with over 440 MPa high-strength steel, it packs 40+ standard safety features including:
- 6 airbags
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- ABS + EBD
- Traction Control System (TCS)
- Hill Start Assist (HSA)
- Brake Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
It’s also loaded with convenience features, and even comes in a KURO Special Edition with a striking black theme.
Conclusion
In a market where warranties are often short and costly to extend, Nissan’s 10-year Extended Warranty Plan is a breath of fresh air. It gives buyers a decade of protection, flexible options, and the reassurance of genuine parts and trained service.
For new Magnite owners, it’s more than a safety net — it’s a long-term investment in peace of mind. And in today’s uncertain motoring world, that’s worth every rupee.
