Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Arrives With All-Black Swagger at ₹8.30 Lakh

4-Point Overview
- Nissan introduces the all-new Magnite Kuro Edition based on the N-Connecta variant.
- Available with both naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines, including CNG compatibility.
- Features a bold all-black exterior and interior theme with enhanced premium touches.
- Prices start from ₹8.30 lakh, with bookings now open at ₹11,000.
Introduction: A Fresh Stroke of Black Elegance
Nissan India has once again given its bestselling compact SUV, the Magnite, a fresh twist—this time in a bold, blackout avatar called the Kuro Edition. Aimed squarely at those who want a premium aesthetic without stepping up to luxury price brackets, this new edition is more than just a cosmetic upgrade. With all-black everything and a comprehensive feature list borrowed from the N-Connecta trim, Nissan has positioned the Magnite Kuro Edition to make a distinct mark on city streets and highways alike.
Black is the New Bold – Outside and In
Exterior Design: Dark & Defined
At first glance, the Kuro Edition screams stealth and style. Painted in a stunning Onyx Black, this edition isn’t just another “black pack” job — it carries signature details like black alloy wheels, black ORVMs, blacked-out door handles, and a splash of silver inserts to break the monotony. It’s a statement maker — whether parked under city lights or cutting through foggy hill roads.
Interior Experience: Dark Luxury
Step inside, and the all-black theme continues with meticulous consistency. The dashboard, roof liner, steering, and center console — all follow the blacked-out philosophy. It doesn’t just look sporty, it feels refined. Features carried over from the N-Connecta include:
- Dual digital displays
- Arkamys premium audio system
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- Rear AC vents and climate control
- Illuminated glove box
- Intelligent key with auto unlock function
The cabin clearly isn’t about cutting costs — it’s about enhancing the value.
Performance Lineup: All Powertrains Welcome
What truly makes the Kuro Edition accessible to all kinds of drivers is that it supports every powertrain Nissan offers for the Magnite. Whether you’re looking for a daily city runner or something a bit punchier for open roads, there’s a Kuro Edition for you.
- 1.0-litre NA Petrol: Delivers 71 bhp and 96 Nm. Available with a 5-speed manual or AMT. Also CNG-compatible.
- 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol: Pushes 98 bhp with torque at 160 Nm (manual) or 152 Nm (CVT).
Notably, this isn’t a limited run or restricted to just the turbo variant — the Kuro Edition brings the blackout appeal across the range, making it an inclusive and thoughtful addition.
Kuro Edition Pricing (Ex-Showroom)
- 1.0 NA Petrol MT – ₹8.30 lakh
- 1.0 NA Petrol AMT – ₹8.55 lakh
- 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT – ₹9.71 lakh
- 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT – ₹10.86 lakh
Brand Voice & Buyer Appeal
Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director at Nissan India, called the Kuro Edition a response to customer demand for something bold, premium, and different. And he’s not wrong—the all-black aesthetic has been a crowd-puller in the past, and this version is even better put together.
This launch also coincides with Nissan celebrating a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, a major milestone for a value-driven SUV. And to add more choice, Nissan has introduced a new Metallic Grey shade to the wider Magnite lineup, broadening the appeal for different buyer personas.
Conclusion: Quietly Bold, Perfectly Timed
The Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition is more than just a blacked-out trim. It’s a smartly packaged, feature-rich, and good-looking variant that rides on the strengths of an already successful SUV. With pricing that still undercuts most rivals, meaningful features across the board, and flexible powertrain choices, the Kuro Edition makes a solid case for anyone looking to buy a stylish and sensible compact SUV without going over budget.