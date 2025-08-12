Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Gets Striking Bluish Black Colour, Six Airbags Now Standard Across All Variants

At a Glance
- Bold New Look: Introduction of the Bluish Black colour option.
- Enhanced Safety: Six airbags now standard across all variants.
- Engine Choices: 1.2L petrol & 1.0L turbo petrol with multiple transmission options.
- Value & Assurance: Backed by Toyota’s strong warranty and after-sales service.
Introduction
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has just given the Urban Cruiser Taisor a bold and meaningful update. In its latest refresh, the compact SUV gains a new Bluish Black exterior paint option and a significant safety enhancement — six airbags now standard on all variants. The update is not just cosmetic; it reflects Toyota’s “customer-first” philosophy, aiming to offer both style and substance for today’s urban drivers.
Whether you’re drawn to its refreshed road presence or the reassurance of comprehensive occupant protection, the 2025 Urban Cruiser Taisor makes a compelling case in the highly competitive compact SUV space.
A Fresh Face in Bluish Black
Colour plays a big role in how a car is perceived, and Toyota’s new Bluish Black shade makes the Urban Cruiser Taisor stand out with a mix of sophistication and sportiness.
- The darker tone adds depth to the SUV’s lines.
- Works beautifully with the chrome accents on the grille.
- Enhances its road presence, especially at night under streetlights.
This colour option is aimed at buyers who want their SUV to look premium without screaming for attention — a subtle yet confident style statement.
Safety Goes Mainstream
Previously, six airbags were limited to higher trims in many compact SUVs. Now, Toyota has made them standard across all five Taisor variants — E, S, S+, G, and V.
The setup includes:
- Dual front airbags (driver and passenger)
- Two side airbags (for torso protection)
- Two curtain airbags (covering both rows)
This ensures 360-degree protection in case of side impacts or rollovers. It’s a strong message that safety isn’t an optional extra — it’s a given.
Engines and Performance
Toyota offers the Taisor with two petrol engine choices:
|Engine
|Power
|Transmission Options
|Mileage (km/l)
|1.2L K-Series Petrol
|90 PS
|5MT, 5AMT
|Up to 22.79
|1.0L Turbo Petrol
|100 PS
|6MT, 6AT
|Up to 20+
The 1.2L is all about efficiency and smooth daily driving, while the 1.0L turbo brings more punch for those who enjoy a spirited drive. Both engines are tuned for city agility and highway stability.
Features for the Modern Driver
Inside, the Taisor blends practical layout with premium touches:
- Dual-tone cabin with good fit and finish.
- Touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay.
- Rear AC vents, 60:40 split seats, and ample storage.
- Paddle shifters on the automatic variants for a more engaging drive.
- Toyota i-Connect with smartwatch integration and voice commands.
The SUV also packs in essentials like cruise control, wireless charging, ISOFIX mounts, Hill Hold Assist, and Vehicle Stability Control — ensuring convenience and peace of mind.
Ownership Experience
Toyota backs the Urban Cruiser Taisor with:
- 3-year/100,000 km warranty (extendable to 5 years/220,000 km).
- Express Maintenance service to minimise downtime.
- 24×7 roadside assistance for emergencies.
Starting at ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom), the Taisor positions itself as a feature-rich, safe, and stylish compact SUV with Toyota’s reputation for reliability.
Conclusion
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor’s 2025 update might seem subtle at first glance, but the combination of a striking new Bluish Black shade and six airbags across the range makes it more appealing than ever.
For buyers looking for a compact SUV that’s stylish, well-equipped, efficient, and — most importantly — safer for everyone onboard, the refreshed Taisor ticks all the right boxes.