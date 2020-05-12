Nissan India Resumes Operations, Rolls Out BS6 Vehicles From Manufacturing Facility

Nissan India today announced that it has started dispatch of its BS-VI vehicles from its alliance manufacturing facility in Chennai to its dealerships in green and orange zone across the country. Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd (NMIPL), the marketing and sales organization also opened its office in Gurgaon as per local government guidelines. This decision will help Nissan get back on track, especially after things started looking a little gloomy because of the lockdown.

“Health and safety remain our topmost priority and we are cognizant that precaution is the best to cure during this challenging situation. In continuation to our customer-centric approach, adhering to all local Govt. guidelines and following all necessary health and safety parameters, we have commenced operations across India as part of our business continuity plan”, said, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. (RNAIPL), the alliance manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai resumed production as per local guidelines on May 4 and dispatch of vehicles started on May 7. All staff at dealerships and service centres have been trained with the new standard operating procedure to ensure the health and hygiene of all stakeholders. This is particularly deemed very necessary in order to ensure the safety of their employees as well as the customers.

What’s New About The BS6 Nissan Kicks?

Nissan recently made news when they unveiled the BS6 Kicks. The 2020 Nissan Kicks promises to offer best-in-class value to its customers with a host of features as standard across all is 7 variants. As a part of its BS6 upgrade, the updated Nissan Kicks will offer the most powerful Turbo engine in its segment, which borrows cylinder coating technology from the Nissan GTR for enhanced performance and fuel efficiency. The engine offers 156ps power with 254Nm torque and will be offered in both Manual & X-Tronic CVT transmission. The Turbo engine boasts of Dual Variable Timing system, that reduces emissions and provides higher torque at low rpm while the new X-Tronic CVT promises to be 40% more efficient than existing CVTs.

The Kicks will now be available in 6 monotone colour options: Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White, Deep Blue Pearl; and 3 dual-tone colour options: Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black, and Pearl White with Onyx Black. The SUV will be available in 7 variants including 2 options in Automatic.