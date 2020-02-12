Nissan India Releases Second Teaser Image Of Upcoming Compact SUV

Last month, Nissan India announced an all-new, Made for India compact SUV which will be launched this year. The carmaker has now released a second teaser image which puts the focus on the vehicle’s tail lamp, which is designed to appear like a gun’s trigger guard. While the overlay will in all probability be lit by LED, interesting details inside include a honeycomb pattern and straight lines approaching the main unit on the sides.

The yet to be named compact SUV will take on the likes of the Nexon, the Venue, the Ecosport and the Brezza among others in the segment. It will be built on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World”. The all-new model will gain from the brand’s global SUV heritage and technology and will be positioned as a feature-rich, premium offering. This all-new Nissan will benefit from Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision as to how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society. It will most likely be offered with a petrol motor and perhaps even offer a hybrid option. A diesel-powered version is unlikely, but we can only guess for now. This new product will be positioned under the Kicks in Nissan India’s portfolio.

Since Renault is also working on a similar product, our guess is that both carmakers could share the platform and introduce respective models with slight changes in appearance. Since Nissan India is promising that this new compact SUV will be feature-rich, expect things like a crips infotainment screen and connected car features to be a part of the package. Things like the steering wheel and the instrument console could be all-new too. But don’t be surprised if the final product features components we’ve seen elsewhere already. We’ll be back with more updates. Stay tuned.