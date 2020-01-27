Nissan To Launch First ‘Made-For-India’ Compact SUV In 2020

Nissan will launch its first made for India Compact SUV this year and it will be built on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World”. The all-new model will gain from the brand’s global SUV heritage and technology and will be positioned as a feature-rich, premium offering. Its appearance has been penned to make it look stylish and like a typical SUV, offer a strong and dynamic road presence.

This all-new Nissan will benefit from Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision as to how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society. It will most likely be offered with a petrol motor and perhaps even offer a hybrid option. A diesel-powered version is unlikely, but we can only guess for now. Sitting under the Kicks in Nissan India’s portfolio, this all-new compact SUV will slug it out with the facelifted Nexon, the Brezza, the XUV300, the Ecosport, the Venue and Kia’s upcoming compact SUV.

Going by the teaser, this new compact SUV features a high waistline and large wheel arches to achieve the right appearance for the audience it will be targeted at. It also seems to feature a roof which extends slightly over the rear glass area and a C-pillar with a tiny section blacked out to achieve that floating effect.

While no other details are available as of now, we expect this new SUV to come fitted with LEDs for external illumination (at the back at least), and if not that, projector-type headlamps. Besides that, expect the fascia to feature the V-motion grille and maybe aggressively styled bumpers. Inside the cabin, there will almost certainly be a touchscreen for infotainment and we won’t be surprised if some bits from the Kicks are shared with this all-new product. We’ll tell you more once we have more details come our way. Until then, stay tuned!