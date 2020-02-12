EeVe India’s Tesoro e-Bike And Forseti Electric Scooter To Debut In June

EeVe India unveiled two electric models at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 – The Tesoro e-Bike and the Forseti electric scooter. The brand made its debut at this year’s Expo and in addition to the aforementioned models, displayed its range of electric scooters which include the Xeniaa, 4U, Wind and Your. While covering the event, we came across the manufacturer’s pavilion and found the products to be well-made and attractive. Below is a video:

The Tesoro e-Bike is a mini-moto which features USD front forks, alloy wheels, disc brakes at both ends, a monoshock at the rear and an LED headlight. The bike can travel up to 80 kilometres on a single charge and boasts of a top speed of between 80 – 100 kmph. Since the model is still in a concept stage, not too many technical details were shared. However, we were impressed with the overall finish, details and the build of the machine.

What also shared the podium was the Forseti Electric scooter which is retro-styled, yet, with modern touches, looks the part in that shade of Miami Blue. The Forseti claims a range of 100+ kilometres on a single charge and a top speed of 100 km/h. The neatly-styled scooter flaunts unique details like illuminated side panels, LED headlights and push-button release footpegs for the pillion. The scooter features a hub-mounted motor and gets twin springs for shock absorption duties at the back. The scooter gets disc brakes at both ends to handle braking duties.

Also Read: The Raptee Electric Motorcycle Promises A Top Speed Of 150 Km/h With A 200 Km Range

Addressing the media at the launch event, Mr Harsh Didwania, Co-Founder & Director said, “As an exclusive electric two-wheeler manufacturing startup, we are very excited showcasing our latest offerings. We understand the pain points of the Indian two-wheeler user as well as the environmental situation in our country. Considering all these aspects, we have designed Tesero and Forseti to bring a balance between highly advanced technology and the ecological health of the world. The Indian automobile market is going through a massive transition and I am confident that our latest offerings will generate excitement among the customers and we will get a positive response from the market.”