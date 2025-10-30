Nissan India Hits 1.2 Million Exports! New Magnite Drives Global ‘Make in India’ Success

Nissan Motor India has achieved a big milestone by exporting its 1.2 millionth vehicle from the country. The company says this reflects its “Make in India, Make for the World” vision and highlights how much India now contributes to Nissan’s global plans.
The car marking this milestone is none other than the new Nissan Magnite. It was shipped from Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu to the Gulf region. The ceremony was attended by Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, along with members of the export and plant teams, who flagged off the vehicle.
Nissan has been exporting cars from India for many years now. Models like the Micra, Sunny, Kicks, and Magnite have been sent to more than 65 countries, including regions across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. Among them, the Magnite has been a strong performer, helping Nissan grow in both left-hand and right-hand drive markets.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Vatsa said the moment shows the combined effort of Nissan’s people and the confidence customers have in the brand.
“We are proud to celebrate the export of 1.2 million Nissan vehicles from India. This milestone shows the dedication of our teams and the trust that customers around the world place in our Made-in-India cars. The Magnite continues to be a global success, showing Nissan’s focus on design, quality, and innovation,” he said.
The new Magnite has also been praised for its safety. It earned 5 stars for adult protection and 3 stars for child protection in Global NCAP crash tests. With over 50 features for safety and convenience, it continues to stand out in its class.
The Magnite, built under Nissan’s “One Car, One World” plan, is now sold in more than 65 markets. It represents India’s growing importance in Nissan’s international portfolio.
Nissan is also working on its next big launch, the Nissan Tekton — a new C-segment SUV that will debut in India next year before being exported to global markets.