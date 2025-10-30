Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel Revealed at Japan Mobility Show – India to Get It by 2026

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled a special version of the Fronx at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. This version runs on flex fuel, which means it will run on petrol mixed with ethanol. This is a small but serious step towards cleaner mobility for the company.
For a while, Maruti has slowly been moving away from diesel engines. The focus is on petrol, CNG, and hybrids now. The Fronx Flex Fuel is part of that. What’s different here is that it will run on fuel with at least 85% ethanol, which is a lot more than the E20 fuel that is prevalent in India now.
Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The fuel lines, injectors, and tank have all been changed to accommodate the high level of ethanol in the blend. There is also a small control system that will change how the engine performs according to what the petrol/ethanol mix is, keeping everything smooth and efficient.
In terms of visuals, nothing changes too much. The Fronx Flex Fuel will still have its distinct sporty crossover shape and muscular design. Inside too, the layout of the cabin and equipment are expected to remain the same, except a few eco badges or information screens may come to the Fronx later.
Maruti Suzuki is expected to bring this product to India sometime in 2026. Once here, it is going to be among the few mass-market flex-fuel products expected to be on sale. It may not be the cheapest product around, but it will help buyers who are looking for cleaner transportation without going fully electric.
The showcase here is also indicative of the larger direction that Maruti wants to take. The company wants to show that Indian automobile manufacturers are now able to innovate for global standards. The Fronx Flex Fuel, although it looks familiar, is representative of the next step in the brand’s plan for these ‘Made in India’ products.