Lexus Stuns Japan Mobility Show 2025 with LS Concepts — A Six-Wheeled MPV and Sleek Coupe Reimagine Luxury

As the demand for sedans slips into a downward trajectory, carmakers are quick to surf the big car wave, all for better real estate, and rightfully so. Lexus has also hopped in, bringing in its own signature twist. The carmaker unveiled two body styles for the LS (concept) at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show.
The very first body style was rather something one would not expect. It is an MPV – pretty hackneyed – but it’s a six-wheeler this time. Lexus says the unusual three-axle layout has been created to revolutionise packaging and comfort, offering a lounge-like experience inside. The design features a full-width LED light bar, a windshield that flows down to the bumper, and camera-based side mirrors that replace the traditional setup. The concept measures over five metres in length, focusing on space and elegance.
The LS was also showcased in a coupe form. This version gets a bold Sigma-shaped LED pattern on the nose, a vented bonnet, and a coupe-SUV silhouette with bronze trim details. The rear carries a rectangular light setup with 3D Lexus lettering and a dual-fin diffuser for a sporty look. Inside, both versions carry a futuristic cabin with yoke-style steering, layered displays, and a panoramic glass roof. The MPV focuses on comfort with three spacious rows, while the coupe offers a driver-focused layout with a floating HVAC screen and ambient lighting.
This time around, Lexus isn’t calling the LS a ‘Luxury Sedan’, but a ‘Luxury Space’. The name reflects its shift toward a new design philosophy centered around comfort and versatility. While Lexus hasn’t confirmed powertrain details, both concepts are expected to be fully electric, given the flat floors and EV-oriented proportions.
As a Toyota sub-brand, the Lexus LS will likely get HEV and PHEV options for specific markets. The carmaker’s products are particularly reputable among the HNI clientele. The two LS concepts mark a significant step for Lexus, hinting at its future direction in luxury mobility and the next generation of design and technology