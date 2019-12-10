Nissan India Announces Nationwide Aftersales Service Campaign

Nissan India has announced the 11th edition of the ‘Happy with Nissan’ aftersales service campaign. It starts from December 10 to December 20, 2019, during which, Nissan and Datsun customers can avail attractive discounts and special offers across India. The campaign includes a 60-point free vehicle check-up, free car top wash, up to 30 per cent discount on accessories, up to 20 per cent discount on labour charges, and assured gifts. The campaign will see Nissan reach out to educate customers about the benefits of visiting authorised Nissan and Datsun service centres the use of genuine spare parts, oils and accessories to maximize the efficiency and durability of their cars.

The ‘Happy with Nissan’ campaign offers an opportunity to Nissan and Datsun customers to upgrade their existing cars to Nissan Kicks and Datsun models. Nissan is also the only OEM in India offering up to 24 Months and 40,000 kilometres of warranty on pre-owned cars bought under the Nissan Intelligent Choice (NIC) program. NIC customers can also avail an extended warranty for an additional 12 months and 20,000 KMs. NIC-certified vehicles go through a comprehensive 167-point quality check and inspection by technical experts.

On the new product front, CVT version of Datsun GO and GO+ was introduced recently at an attractive introductory price of INR 5.94 Lakh and INR 6.58 Lakh respectively. These are the first models offer the most affordable automatic offering in their respective segments with CVT. A new XE diesel variant of the Kicks has also been introduced. With this, the SUV is available in four diesel variants, XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, ranging from INR 9.89 lakh to INR 13.69 lakh. The Kicks is also available in two petrol variants – XL at INR 9.55 lakh and the XV at INR 10.95 lakh.

Launching the campaign, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Happy with Nissan’ is a testimony to our customer-centric approach and commitment towards a great ownership experience. Every time a customer chooses a Nissan or a Datsun car, it commences a long-lasting relationship with the brand. This relationship is based on our commitment to provide the best of service and satisfaction. While taking the feedback from our customers over the years, ‘Happy with Nissan’ has become a robust mechanism for us to incorporate their feedback into our products and services.”