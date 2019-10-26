Nissan India Announces Festive Benefits Of Up To INR 94,000

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. has announced a host of lucrative offers on both Nissan and Datsun cars, valid till 31st October. As a part of these festive benefits, customers can avail of 0% Finance, benefits up to Rs 40,000 as well as 5-Years Extended Warranty on all variants of the Nissan Kicks. In addition to this, customers can avail of attractive deals on the Nissan Sunny, Micra and Micra Active, amounting to Rs 94,000. The Datsun range is also being offered with benefits of up to Rs 62,000 on the Datsun GO, GO+ and redi-GO models.

Nissan India’s recent launches were the Datsun Go and GO+ CVT, which offer a superior automatic gearbox technology in the budget segment. Most other cars in this space either offer a manual transmission or an AMT. The CVT versions of the Datsun GO and GO+ have been launched at an introductory price tag of INR 5.94 Lakh and INR 6.58 Lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom, India). The Datsun range of cars will also be upgraded with BS-VI engines, closer to the date of implementation of the new norms.

Going forward, Nissan has decided to gradually phase out the Datsun brand, however, the execution will be carried out in a gradual manner. Existing Datsun-branded vehicles will continue until the end of their life cycle, however, no new vehicles wearing a Datsun badge would be introduced. Those under development on a new platform will be introduced as Nissan-branded vehicles. Given the fact that the GO and the GO+ were only recently introduced with a CVT gearbox, confirms that the brand will continue with its immediate plans, which includes introducing BS-VI variants.

In September 2019, to help turn things around for the brand in India, Nissan India appointed a new Managing Director in the form of Mr Rakesh Srivastava, who brings a total of 2 decades of experience on the table, having worked with two major Indian automotive companies in the past. In his previous role, Mr Srivastava worked as the Director of Sales and Marketing at Hyundai India, where he played a major role for Hyundai to capture 16 per cent of the market share. Cars like the Grand i10, Verna, Elite i20 and the Creta were launched during his tenure. Prior to joining the Korean carmaker, he served as the Chief General Manager & Commercial Business Head for Maruti Suzuki.