Tata Altroz To Be Unveiled In India In December, Ahead Of Early 2020 Launch

The Tata Altroz has been teasing buyers in the premium hatchback space for quite some time now since it was first revealed at the Geneva Motor Show. The car was even scheduled for launch in mid-2019, however, Tata Motors decided to introduce their good looking new product with BS-VI engines from day one, which caused the delay in its introduction. Now, the brand new Tata is all set for its India debut in production-spec form, in the first week of December 2019. It will be formally launched with a price tag in early 2020.

That Tata Altroz is the first vehicle which will be based on Tata Motors’ new ALFA platform, which will also underpin more upcoming Tata products in the future. The Altroz hatchback’s appearance will flaunt the carmaker’s IMPACT 2.0 design language, which is also the theme under which the Harrier SUV has been penned. One of the motors powering the new Altroz will be a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which will crank out 100 Hp of power @ 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm. It will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The diesel motor on offer will be a 1.5-litre engine which it will share with the Nexon, however, under the Altroz’s hood, it will make about 90 hp. Lower-spec variants will be propelled by the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder NA engine which powers the Tiago. All engine options are likely to be offered with manual gearboxes initially. An automatic, if not at launch, could be offered at a later date. An EV version of the Altroz will be introduced in India at a later date too. The Altroz Electric will target a range of 250 – 300 kilometres on a full charge and will feature fast-charging which will replenish 80% of the battery’s juice within 60 minutes.

Inside, the Altroz will feature a new flat-bottom steering wheel which also has recesses for thumbs and buttons to operate the infotainment system and the new instrument cluster. What appears to have been lifted from the Harrier, a part digital, part analogue instrument console will accompany a floating, 7″ display for the ConnectNext system. The all-black cabin will most probably be draped in fabric upholstery, and features like a central armrest, a power socket and a start/stop button among others will be on offer.