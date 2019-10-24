Trending:
Nissan Develops New All-Wheel-Control Technology For Its Next Generation Of EVs

Today, Japanese automobile manufacturer, Nissan revealed a high-power, twin-motor all wheel-control test car which was equipped with new technologies that were being developed for the company’s next generation of EVs. This test vehicle was based on the all-electric Nissan Leaf e+, that features an enhanced all-wheel-drive system powered by high-power motors that sit on the front and rear axle and are integrated with Nissan’s latest chassis control technology. The end result is an electric all-wheel-control system that will boost the overall performance of Nissan’s future electric cars.

Nissan builds EV test car with twin motor all wheel control technology

This exciting new EV technology is a key component of Nissan’s vision of how vehicles are driven, powered and integrated into society. This test car was powered by a high-output twin-motor drive that used separate front and rear electric motors. These motors produce a total power output of 304 HP and 680 Nm of maximum torque. Apart from providing immense power, the advanced all-wheel-drive powertrain also offers smooth acceleration and a comfortable ride. This means drivers can benefit from the all-wheel-control system on almost any road condition, as all the wheels will receive an equal amount of power, thus improving overall driving performance and confidence.

Here is a list of all the main specifications of the test car:

Specifications
Electric motorEM57 × 2 (Front and Rear)
Max power/Max torque227kW / 680Nm
Length4,480 mm
Width1,830 mm
Height1,540 mm
Wheelbase2,700 mm
DriveElectric All-Wheel-Control（All wheel drive）
TireFront: 215/55R17, Rear: 235/50R17

“Soon, Nissan will launch a next-generation EV that will be a true breakthrough,” said Takao Asami, senior vice president for research and advanced engineering at Nissan. “The new electric-drive four-wheel-control technology now being developed integrates Nissan’s electric propulsion and 4WD control technologies with our chassis control technology to achieve a huge leap in acceleration, cornering and braking performance, on par with the latest sports cars.”

New Nissan LEAF (22)

A few months ago, Nissan has organized a one-off-a-kind screening for the India vs New Zealand match at a mall in Bangalore. To display the battery capacity and range, Nissan is using their best-selling electric vehicle, LEAF, to power the live screening of the India vs New Zealand semi-final match. This means that cricket fans in Bengaluru can now experience Nissan’s (LEAF) innovation in action, at the World Trade Centre (Orion Mall side atrium) in Malleshwaram.

