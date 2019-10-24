Nissan Develops New All-Wheel-Control Technology For Its Next Generation Of EVs

Today, Japanese automobile manufacturer, Nissan revealed a high-power, twin-motor all wheel-control test car which was equipped with new technologies that were being developed for the company’s next generation of EVs. This test vehicle was based on the all-electric Nissan Leaf e+, that features an enhanced all-wheel-drive system powered by high-power motors that sit on the front and rear axle and are integrated with Nissan’s latest chassis control technology. The end result is an electric all-wheel-control system that will boost the overall performance of Nissan’s future electric cars.

This exciting new EV technology is a key component of Nissan’s vision of how vehicles are driven, powered and integrated into society. This test car was powered by a high-output twin-motor drive that used separate front and rear electric motors. These motors produce a total power output of 304 HP and 680 Nm of maximum torque. Apart from providing immense power, the advanced all-wheel-drive powertrain also offers smooth acceleration and a comfortable ride. This means drivers can benefit from the all-wheel-control system on almost any road condition, as all the wheels will receive an equal amount of power, thus improving overall driving performance and confidence.

Here is a list of all the main specifications of the test car:

Specifications Electric motor EM57 × 2 (Front and Rear) Max power/Max torque 227kW / 680Nm Length 4,480 mm Width 1,830 mm Height 1,540 mm Wheelbase 2,700 mm Drive Electric All-Wheel-Control（All wheel drive） Tire Front: 215/55R17, Rear: 235/50R17

“Soon, Nissan will launch a next-generation EV that will be a true breakthrough,” said Takao Asami, senior vice president for research and advanced engineering at Nissan. “The new electric-drive four-wheel-control technology now being developed integrates Nissan’s electric propulsion and 4WD control technologies with our chassis control technology to achieve a huge leap in acceleration, cornering and braking performance, on par with the latest sports cars.”

