Nissan GT-R By Italdesign To Be Reportedly Available In Limited Numbers

Remember the stunningly beautiful Nissan GT-R By Italdesign? The performance car that was introduce as a prototype may soon reach production, although in limited numbers, reports Car Throttle. In an interview, Nismo programme director Bob Laishley did confirm that 50 examples of the 2018 Nissan GT-R By Italdesign will be built. Laishley said, “If they want a car for the road we’ll make it for the road, if they want it for the track we’ll make it bespoke for their requirements, inspired by this vehicle [the concept].”

Those limited examples, unquestionably, would come at a very expensive price tag. The source report suggests that the starting price could be around USD 1,050,000. It will only get more expensive with the custom requirements by the customer.

As reported earlier, the 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO model commemorates the 50th anniversaries of both the GT-R and Italdesign. While Italdesign developed, engineered and built the car, the distinctive exterior and interior designs were created by the teams at Nissan Design Europe in London and Nissan Design America.

Upfront, the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign features a distinct golden inner element that stretches across almost the full width of the vehicle. The hood has a more pronounced power bulge, and the thin LED headlights stretch from the wheel arch to the lip above the outer cooling intakes.

Drawing on Nissan’s GT3 racing experience, the NISMO organization enhanced the hand-assembled 3.8-liter V6 VR38DETT engine to produce an estimated 720ps and 780 Nm of torque. A reinforced dual-clutch sequential six-speed rear transaxle and stronger differentials and drive shafts direct the power to the wheels.

Below is the detailed image gallery of the Nissan GT-R By Italdesign

Source: Car Throttle