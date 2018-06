2018 Nissan GT-R By Italdesign Looks Menacing, Yet Beautiful

Nissan and Italdesign have created a new prototype vehicle – the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign. Based on a production 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO model, the unique car commemorates the 50th anniversaries of both the GT-R and Italdesign and will make its debut in Europe next month.

Italdesign developed, engineered and built the car. The distinctive exterior and interior designs were created by the teams at Nissan Design Europe in London and Nissan Design America.

Starting at the front, the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign features a distinct golden inner element that stretches across almost the full width of the vehicle. The hood has a more pronounced power bulge, and the thin LED headlights stretch from the wheel arch to the lip above the outer cooling intakes.

The distinctive roofline has been lowered by 54 millimeters and features a lower center section, while the slightly raised outer portions give the roof profile a muscular look. The signature GT-R “samurai blade” cooling outlets behind the front wheels have gained more prominence with a gold inlay and extends from the bottom of the doors to the shoulder line.

The rear highlights the car’s wide track with taut, muscular flares around the wheels. The shoulder line tapers around the base of the rear window and draws toward the center of the trunk lid. The rear window line descends longer and deeper than on the standard car. Combined with more gold elements, it appears as a separate modular element of the rear structure.

The GT-R’s twin round taillights have been reimagined as a separate “floating” feature with thin light rings and hollow centers, mounted so as to join the outer buttress and the central portion of the trunk structure. A large, adjustable rear wing, mounted with two uprights, completes the overall look. Custom wheels – 21 x 10 inches in front and 21 x 10.5 inches at the rear – accentuate the car’s bold stance. The exterior is finished in Liquid Kinetic Gray paint with distinctive Energetic Sigma Gold anniversary accents.

Inside, the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign reflects its modern, high-performance pedigree. Two different carbon fiber finishes are extensively used across the center console, instrument panel and door linings, along with black Alcantara and fine black Italian leather on the seats. Gold accents echo the exterior treatment across the instrument panel, doors and the futuristic race car-inspired switchgear. The bespoke steering wheel’s central hub and spokes are made of carbon fiber, while the rim features a flat bottom and matching Alcantara trim.

Underneath the new shape, the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign is all business. Drawing on Nissan’s GT3 racing experience, the NISMO organization enhanced the hand-assembled 3.8-liter V6 VR38DETT engine to produce an estimated 720ps and 780 Nm of torque. A reinforced dual-clutch sequential six-speed rear transaxle and stronger differentials and drive shafts direct the power to the wheels. Changes to the power plant include:

Optimized twin high-flow, large-diameter GT3 competition-spec turbochargers and larger intercoolers

Heavy-duty crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods and bearings

High-flow piston oil jets

Revised camshaft profiles

Higher-flow fuel injectors

Optimized ignition, intake and exhaust systems

A revised suspension has been developed, featuring the BILSTEIN DampTronic I continuously adjustable damping system. For braking, the Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes feature bright red, clearly visible calipers. Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, sized 255/35 R21 in the front and 285/30 R21 in the rear, add a level of grip needed to harness the engine’s power.

Nissan GT-R 50 by Italdesign prototype key specifications

Base vehicle: Nissan GT-R NISMO

Dimensions

Overall length: 4784mm / 188.3 inches (Standard NISMO: 4690 mm / 184.6 in)

Overall width: 1992mm / 78.4 inches (Standard NISMO: 1895 mm / 74.6 in)

Overall height: 1316mm / 51.8 inches (Standard NISMO: 1370 mm / 53.9 in)

Wheelbase: 2780mm / 109.4 inches (identical)

Engine

3.8-liter VR38DETT by NISMO;

720 ps (estimated) @ 7100 rpm

780 N-m (estimated) @ 3600-5600 rpm

Driveline: Mid-mounted front engine / rear transaxle ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive

Gearbox: Reinforced dual-clutch sequential 6-speed rear transaxle

Suspension

BILSTEIN DampTronic® I damping system

Brakes

Brembo, with 2-piece floating drilled disc

Front: 6-piston monoblock caliper; 390 x 32.6 mm

Rear: 4-piston monoblock caliper; 380 x 30mm

Wheels (inches)

Front: 21 x 10J

Rear: 21 x 10.5J

Tires

Michelin Pilot Super Sport; Front: 255/35 R21 Rear: 285/30 R21

Check out the complete image gallery below