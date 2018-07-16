Jaguar F-TYPE With Turbocharged Four-Cylinder Ingenium Petrol Engine Launched In India

Jaguar Land Rover India has broadened the F-TYPE range with the introduction of the four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine powered version. The award-winning F-TYPE now spans from the entry-level four-cylinder model to Jaguar’s 322 km/h, all-weather supercar – the F-TYPE SVR. Prices for the Jaguar F-TYPE 2.0 l Coupe start from INR 90.93 Lakh while the 2.0 l Convertible is available from INR 101.45 Lakh.

The all-aluminium sports car with the 221 kW (300 PS)/400Nm 2.0 l turbocharged petrol motor delivers Jaguar sports car DNA with enhanced agility and improved efficiency and affordability. The new model can accelerate from 0-60mph in 5.4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 155mph (249 kph).

The Ingenium engine contributes to an overall vehicle weight reduction of 52 kg – most of which is over the front axle – and this is key to the four-cylinder F-TYPE’s enhanced agility. Meticulous tuning of the chassis to complement the new engine is claimed to deliver even greater steering response, body control and ride comfort. An active exhaust is standard on entry-level F-TYPE models, while the R-Dynamic variants feature a switchable active exhaust for an even more involving driving experience.

Speaking about the launch of the new Jaguar F-TYPE With Turbocharged Four-Cylinder Ingenium Petrol Engine, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said that this will make the Company’s sportscar brand more accessible to Jaguar fans and customers across the spectrum. Enthusiasts are sure to be thrilled by the appeal of this pure breed F-TYPE with its own unique driving character.

Check out more images of the Jaguar F-TYPE With Turbocharged Four-Cylinder Ingenium Petrol Engine below: