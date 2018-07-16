Locally Assembled Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Sold Out Within Weeks

All the units of the locally assembled Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R, currently the most affordable litre-class performance motorcycle in the Indian market, have been sold out within three weeks of its launch. India Kawasaki announced the launch of the new, locally assembled Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR on June 29, 2018.

Assembled at Kawasaki’s Pune Plant, the new Ninja ZX-10R was priced at INR 12.80 lakh (against INR 18.80 lakh) while the Ninja ZX-10RR was available for INR 16.10 lakh (against INR 21.90 lakh) – both ex-showroom prices. However, the aforementioned prices were introductory and would soon be ‘significantly increased’ post July 2018. The upcoming hike and the aggressive pricing were probably few of the reasons why it was sold out so early. Deliveries of the locally assembled Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R are yet to commence.

Also Read – New 2016 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R KRT Edition India Review

The Japanese manufacturer reportedly received about 100 bookings for the locally assembled and competitively priced Ninja ZX-10R, which is said to be more than the total number of current-generation Ninja ZX-10R motorcycles that were sold as CBU models.

The most affordable litre-class supersport in the Indian market comes with a 998cc, in-line four cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to produce 200 PS at 13,000 rpm (210 PS at the same engine speed with Ram Air) and 113 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired to a six speed transmission.

Source: Autocar India