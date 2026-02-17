Nissan Gravite Launches as One of India’s Most Affordable 7-Seat MPVs

For many Indian families and fleet buyers, a car is part of their daily life. It carries people, bags, groceries and sometimes an entire day’s work. With this practical mindset, Nissan Motor India has finally introduced the Nissan Gravite, a compact MPV that focuses on space, value and long-term ownership comfort.
The Gravite has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 5.65 lakh ex-showroom for the first 1,001 units. Bookings are already open across Nissan’s authorised dealerships, with additional ownership benefits applicable for the first 5,000 bookings. It becomes Nissan’s second product for India after the Magnite and sits in a space in which there are very few cars. At the moment, it is one of only two sub four metre MPVs on sale.
The Gravite shares its CMF-A plus platform with the Renault Triber but Nissan has given it its own identity. The front end is sharper with a different grille, revised bumpers, unique DRL detailing and Gravite lettering on the bonnet and tailgate. Fresh alloy wheel designs and new paint options such as Forest Green, Onyx Black, Blade Silver, Snow White and Metallic Grey also help it to stand apart.
The Gravite is offered across multiple variants, including
- Visia
- Acenta
- N Connecta
- Tekna
- Limited Launch Edition
Inside the layout is familiar with a practical 5 plus 2 seating setup. The cabin feels straightforward and usable, with good storage areas and easy controls. Higher variants are equipped with an 8 inch touchscreen, digital driver display, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, six airbags, ABS, cruise control and a full set of convenience features.
A limited launch edition adds JBL audio, ambient lighting and dual dash cameras.
At the heart of the Gravite is a 1.0 litre, three cylinder petrol engine that produces 72 horsepower and 96 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a manual gearbox or an AMT. Fuel efficiency is around 19.3 kmpl and 19.6 kmpl for manual and AMT respectively. Nissan has also confirmed that a dealer fitted dual cylinder CNG option will arrive soon for buyers looking at lower running costs.
Ownership support is a strong highlight. The Gravite comes with a standard three year or one lakh kilometre warranty, which can be extended up to ten years depending on the selected ownership package. Early buyers also receive zero service cost for five years, along with finance schemes and upgrade benefits as part of the launch program.
With petrol, an upcoming CNG option and seven seat flexibility on offer, the Gravite positions itself as a direct alternative to the Renault Triber while also undercutting many five seater hatchbacks on price. It brings back a simple formula that many buyers still value.