Ducati launches Factory Made customisation programme in Europe letting riders customise their Multistrada V4 from the factory

Ducati has introduced an exciting new method for riders to make their motorcycles truly their own. With the new Factory Made programme, Multistrada V4 buyers in Europe can now select colours, parts and features directly from the factory. This means that your bike comes exactly the way you want it without any extra modifications after delivery.
The programme is designed to provide riders with more options than ever. Ducati provides a large selection of colour choices. There are Icone colours that celebrate the history of the brand, Style series with shiny modern colours and matte finishes under Sophistication for a calm and elegant look. Racing fans can opt for Ducati Corse liveries or wild Performance options. Some of the colours are even from Lamborghini’s Ad Personam palette, such as Viola Pasifae, Arancio Xanto and Blu Uranus, making your Multistrada unique.
Customisation is not only about looks. You can choose from cast wheels in several colours, lightweight forged alloy wheels or traditional spoked wheels. Riders can select the colour of the rear frame, brake calipers and even adjust seat heights for both rider and passenger. Suspension settings can be tuned to match the type of riding you do.
Accessories are also a part of the Factory Made options. Ducati offers touring, adventure, sport, tech and enduro packs to help you prepare your bike for city rides, long trips or off-road adventures. Specific variants such as the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak and RS have dedicated options for additional seats, carbon components, auxiliary lights and unique brake caliper colours.
All of this can be selected online via Ducati’s websites. Once your choices are made, the bike is built on the production line with all the selected options installed. The result is a bike that is totally yours with factory quality and no compromise in fit or finish.
The Ducati Factory Made programme lets every rider own a Multistrada V4 that is truly personalized and ready to ride.