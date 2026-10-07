Jaguar Type 01 Unveiled: 1,016 BHP, 118 kWh Battery and 720 Km Range

In 2024, Jaguar broke the mould by unveiling a controversial design direction that sparked global debate. The bold Type 00 concept debuted alongside a complete brand reimagining under the “Copy Nothing” philosophy. Strikingly, the car itself was absent from the initial campaign, which only intensified public reaction. Two years later, the British carmaker has officially unveiled the production version of that radical vision: the Jaguar Type 01, a four-door electric GT that marks the dawn of a major new era.
The Type 01 made its world debut in New York, built upon the all-new Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA)—a proprietary platform leveraging more than 360 new patents. The grand tourer measures 5,325mm in length with a sprawling 3.2-metre wheelbase, riding on commanding 23-inch wheels while achieving an impressive aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.23 Cd.
Jaguar Type 01 Design
The design is one of the most unusual parts of the new electric GT. It gets a long bonnet, low roof and wide rear shoulders. Frameless flush-fitting doors, slim headlights and clean body surfaces give it a very different appearance.
Some key exterior details include:
- Four-light front signature
- 17,000-pixel HD LED headlights
- Active cooling vanes
- Deployable rear spoiler
- Full-width rear lightbar
- No conventional rear windscreen
- Digital rear-view display
- 5-degree rear-wheel steering
The chassis uses 73 per cent aluminium and has a claimed torsional rigidity of 51.7kN/deg. Jaguar has also used a double-wishbone front suspension and integral-link rear suspension. Air suspension, active dampers and torque vectoring are part of the package.
1,016 BHP Electric Powertrain
A sophisticated tri-motor setup powers the Type 01, pairing a 260kW motor on the front axle with two 310kW motors driving the rear wheels.
|Specification
|Jaguar Type 01
|Power
|1,016 bhp
|Torque
|1,365 Nm
|Motors
|3
|0-100 km/h
|3.2 seconds
|100-180 km/h
|4 seconds
|Top speed
|250 km/h
|Battery
|118 kWh
|Range
|Up to 720 km WLTP
|DC charging
|Up to 350kW
|10-80% charging
|Around 22 minutes
Under optimal conditions, the high-voltage system can replenish 321km of range in just 13 minutes. Additionally, Jaguar’s integrated ThermAssist system intelligently regulates both battery efficiency and cabin climate.
Four-Seat Luxury Interior
Inside, the cabin accommodates four individual occupants separated by a dramatic, full-length central spine. The front seats feature 12-way power adjustment, heating, ventilation, and a luxury hot-stone massage function, while the rear individual seats also offer dedicated heating and cooling.
The dashboard houses a large 24-inch OLED display, while a separate 7-inch touchscreen controls functions such as climate and audio. A panoramic soundbar runs across the cabin, with speakers also built into the front headrests.
The car gets a panoramic glass roof with a virtual blind, around 450 litres of boot space and 50:50 split-folding rear seats.
Jaguar is expected to open orders in early 2027, with deliveries planned from the second half of the year. An India launch is also expected in 2027. The Type 01 starts at $130,500 in the US and £130,000 in the UK.